Burr and Burton Seminary coach George Allard was the Bulldogs coach during a succession of state championships in boys basketball, winning the Division II state crown in 1976, 1977 and 1978.
The Bulldogs’ record during that three-year stretch was 62-6. He coached from 1968 through 1979 with a record of 136-68.
“We had some battles, believe me,” said Mike Barsalow who matched wits with him numerous times as the Fair Haven coach.
“He had some imports (the Ormsbee Hill program which brought in students from the city) but he was still a hell of a coach.
“His teams were always well prepared. He would use his size and make you beat him from the perimeter.
“He took the game too seriously. The veins were popping out of his neck. He was very competitive and his teams were always so well prepared.”
Barsalow said the crowds when his Slaters played Burr and Burton were always huge whether the game was in Fair haven or Manchester.
Barsalow said he recalls one game in which the score was “like 89-87” and he believes Fair Haven won.
“That’s a lot of points in a high school game and we were both playing good defense but the kids were making shots with their eyes closed,” Barsalow said.
“His kids were quick and my kids were quick.”
Allard’s three straight crowns was the beginning of four in a row for the Bulldogs.
The late Dave Blake succeeded Allard as BBS basketball coach and his own run of success.
Barsalow said that you could see Allard’s influence on Blake from the way the Bulldogs ran their offense to the in-bound plays. Like Allard, Blake made use of the team’s size with the alley-oop play.
Barsalow said that back in those days the lights in Burr and Burton’s gym would begin to fade when the snow making began up on the mountain.
“The lights would go down and I would yell, ‘Is that the best you can do, George,’” Barsalow said.
When Dave Frederickson was coaching at Mount Anthony, his Patriots would scrimmage against Allard’s Bulldogs.
“We were pretty close,” Fredrickson said.
That brought Allard back home for he graduated from Bennington Catholic in 1963 where he played basketball.
“I was talking to someone and he said that George was one of the best players they ever had there,” Fredrickson said.
Allard was also a successful baseball coach at Burr and Burton and served as the school’s athletic director from 1977 through 1981,
He was named Coach of the Year three times.
He was inducted into the Burr and Burton Athletic Hall of Fame and the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
George and his wife Angela relocated to Illinois to be close to their grandchildren.
He died on Dec. 15.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.