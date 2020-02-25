POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team went to halftime trailing Blue Mountain 17-16 in Tuesday’s Division IV first-round playoff game, but then they got a spark from Levi Allen.
He made two spectacular passes that led to assists — one to Jesse Combs and the other to Heith Mason to help send the Blue Devils on their way to a 46-36 victory and a spot in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.
“He’s a big passer. We know he can get anyone an open shot,” Mason said.
Mason, the big post player, grew more assertive as the game wore on and finished with 17 points.
“I am a little nervous at the beginning of the playoffs,” Mason said.
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said it was a total team effort and that extended to the bench.
Marcus Lewis came off the bench to nail a couple of big 3-pointers for the Devils and finished with nine points.
Ryan Alt added eight and Combs seven.
The Blue Devils, the No. 6 seed, threatened to pull away early when Combs made a 3-pointer and Mason powered inside for a hoop that pushed Poultney’s lead to 9-4.
But the Bucks answered emphatically. John Dennis connected on a 3 and Collin Punderson scored down low to put Blue Mountain in front, 10-9 and they won the low scoring first half 17-16.
Then came a strong third quarter and Allen came up big on each end of it. He had his two eye-popping assists in its opening minutes to ignite the Blue Devils and capped the quarter with an off-balance, buzzer-beating shot to send the Devils into the final period with a 30-25 lead.
The Bucks were not going down easily. It became a one-possession game (32-29) after Ethan Gilding stuck a trey and Punderson knocked down a free throw.
But Alt swished a 15-footer and Mason had a bucket and a free throw to balloon the lead to 37-31 and the Devils were not threatened again.
The first half was ugly with both teams committing a rash of turnovers.
That prompted Coloutti’s message in the halftime locker room – slow it down and make good passes.
“We talked about cleaning things up. Our Achilles heel all year has been turnovers,” he said.
The second half surge began with Allen’s highlight-reel assists. Not bad for someone who nearly did not play.
“He’s banged up. I was going to try not to play him,” Coloutti said.
Coloutti is expecting his talented guard to be healthier for Saturday’s game and he is thankful the team drew a Tuesday opening round game rather than one of the Wednesday contests. He is banking on the extra day to have Allen that much stronger.
Blue Mountain had size and the Bucks were feisty.
“That is tough No. 11 seed,” Coloutti said of the Bucks who finish 9-12.
“Levi is unbelievable but it was everybody for us tonight,” Coloutti said. “Marcus Lewis isn’t very big but he has a big heart. He came in and got those two 3s and made some free throws.
Lewis’ first trey put the Devils in front 12-10.
The Devils also got the trademark hard-nosed defense from Caden Capman.
Blue Mountain was led by Gilding’s nine points. Evan Dennis added eight and Logan Bogie and Punderson contributed seven apiece.
Coloutti said he pieced together a scouting report on the Bucks and was most conscious of Punderson and John Dennis. But he felt in this game that Bogie hurt the Devils the most.
The Blue Devils will take a 14-7 record to its quarterfinal game which most expect will played at Proctor in the Phantoms’ matchbox Buggiani Gym.
No. 3 Proctor is a prohibitive favorite on Wednesday night against Arlington.
The Blue Devils lost to Proctor last week at home in a game in which they had a big lead only to see the Phantoms win with an incredible comeback.
“Proctor is a tough team. We got tired in that game,” Mason said.
No room for getting tired now. It’s the season where every game carries the “no tomorrow” label.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.