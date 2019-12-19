POULTNEY — Levi Allen and Heith Mason both scored more than 20 points in the Poultney boys basketball team’s 74-46 win against Leland and Gray on Thursday night.
Allen had 28 points, while Mason had 20.
Leland and Gray cut the Blue Devils’ lead to 11 by halftime, but Poultney dominated the second half to win going away.
The Blue Devils move to 2-2 and travel to play Sharon on Monday.
Green Mountain 66,
Springfield 49
CHESTER — Springfield scored the first seven points of the night, but Green Mountain battled back to tie the score at 16-16 after the first quarter. It was all Green Mountain in the second quarter, led by Dylan McCarthy with 11 points. Green Mountain outscored Springfield 22-3 to take a commanding 38-19 point lead into the break. Green Mountain was able to push the lead to 66-33 midway through the fourth quarter behind James Anderson’s 11 fourth quarter points.
“Our defense was very solid tonight after that sloppy first quarter,” said Green Mountain head coach Brian Rapanotti.
Green Mountain was led by James Anderson with 17 and Dylan McCarthu with 16. Sawyer Pippin chipped in with 10.
Green Mountain moves to 1-2 on the season and hosts West Rutland on Monday, while the Cosmos slip to 0-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 43, Twin Valley 35
CHESTER — The Mount Saint Joseph girls basketball team picked up a 43-35 win in the championship game of the girls Green Mountain tournament Thursday night.
The Wildcats took a three-point lead at the half, but the Mounties took care of the ball and rebounded well in the second half to take the lead back.
Coach Bill Bruso cited his team’s press defense as a key piece to the second half effort.
Meghan Cole led the Mounties with 19 points. Ella Paquin and Ellie Tracy both had seven points.
Kate Longe led Twin Valley with 14 points.
MSJ moves to 2-1 and is back in action after the New Year against Poultney.
Green Mountain 43,
Black River 32
CHESTER — The Green Mountain girls basketball team used a dominant first quarter to down Black River 43-32 in the consolation game of the school’s tournament Thursday afternoon.
The Chieftains outscored the Presidents 15-2 in the first quarter.
Green Mountain struggled with turnovers for much of the game, but held onto the lead the rest of the way.
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with 22 points, while Hannah Robinson had 11.
Hailey Pierce paced Black River with 11 points and Jae Greineder had 10.
Green Mountain improves to 1-1 and is back in action next Friday at Proctor.
Black River drops to 0-4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Castleton athletes honored
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University fall student-athletes continued to perform at a high level in the classroom, as 46 Spartans earned Academic All-Conference honors from the Little East Conference Wednesday.
To be named the LEC Academic All-Conference Team, a student-athlete must be at least in sophomore standing in the classroom, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher through the previous semester and have been at their current institution for at least one full academic year. Three hundred eighty-three student-athletes in total earned the honor, with 14 earning a 4.0, 54 a 3.90 or higher and 268 with a 3.50 or higher.
Castleton’s 46 honorees ranked third in the conference trailing only Plymouth State (52) and Eastern Connecticut (51). The Spartans had 41 honorees in their first year in the LEC last year, with 23 of those student-athletes earning the honor again this season.
Five Castleton teams saw an increase in players named to the All-Academic squad over a year ago, with field hockey notching 11 names on the list to lead the way. Eight Castleton student-athletes had GPAs above 3.90, and women’s volleyball’s Lena Soehnle was one of just four volleyball student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA.
Field hockey’s 11 honorees were headlined by two-time honorees Loretta Blakeney, Ellie Gevry, Gabriella Hunt, Madison Langey, Anna Ploof, Megan Ryan and Kate West. Making their first appearance on the LEC All-Academic squad were Cydney Jeffrey, Allison Lowell, Raven Payne and Olivia Roberts.
Women’s soccer placed nine student-athletes on the All-Academic Team, led by two-time honorees Julia Carone, Cassidy Newman and Rylee Nichols. Liz Bell, Dallas Brodhead, Krista Girroir, Loren Henderson, Jamie Ledoux and Callie Miltenberger all earned their first LEC All-Academic recognition as well.
Men’s soccer was just behind the women with eight honorees, including two-time recipients Alex Fernald, Jacob Godfrey and Mason Thompson. Five new players were recognized, as Spencer Butter, Dakota Garrow, Colby Gay, Rida Kori and Noah Swainbank also made the list.
Men’s cross country landed six honorees, including two-time All-Academic members Gannon McKearin, Jacob Peet, Oliver Rodgers and Jared Wheeler. Joe Ouimet and Levi Williams earned the honor as well in their first year of eligibility for the award.
The women’s cross country team landed four recipients, including two-time honorees Kaylyn Crompton and Lydia Maier. Joining the duo were Martina Comas-Altland and Erin Sulva.
Women’s volleyball landed four on the list as well, highlighted by Gabrielle Carpenter and Meghan Zawatsky’s second appearances on the list. Soehnle and Madison Hamelink also earned the honor for the program.
Rounding out the All-Academic honorees were four members of women’s tennis, including two-time honorees Alexis Curley and Megan Nadler as well as first-time recipients Aliza Bogner and Emily Miller.
