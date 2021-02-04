Scott and Lindsey Allenby are one husband-wife team that knows how to light up a scoreboard.
Scott scored 1,386 points during his four years of varsity basketball at Proctor High School, placing him second on the Phantoms’ all-time scoring list behind Dave Shortsleeves.
Lindsey, a soccer standout, is the all-time leader in career goals at Gordon College with 102. She scored 42 in 2002 when the Fighting Scots rolled to a 19-3-1 record.
They met at Gordon College where Scott played basketball, but before that he had an idyllic time growing up in Proctor.
One huge chunk of that upbringing was basketball.
“I loved basketball,” he said.
That passion began long before he pulled on the maroon and white of the Proctor High Phantoms. Those games in the yard at their home on Ormsbee Avenue set everything in motion.
“One birthday, we got a hoop on the garage. I have two brothers so we had a lot of driveway battles,” Allenby said.
Playing for the Phantoms was special and included a state championship his junior year. The Phantoms defeated Blue Mountain 72-62 in the title game at Barre Auditorium.
His sophomore season, the Phantoms got bounced from the tournament by a talented United Christian Academy of Newport team that featured star players like Reg Chapel and Joe Witherspoon, who would later play a part in Allenby’s life.
Chris Hughes was the coach for Allenby’s first three seasons before Dick Wilcox took over.
“Scott never stopped working and developing his game over the four years,” Hughes said. “He got bigger and stronger so he could play inside or outside.
“His first year, he was our point guard. When he got bigger, he still had his ball-handling skills so he was a tough to guard.
“He was relentless when he put the ball on the floor and drove. He could also go left or right.”
Hughes believes Allenby would have had 1,400 or 1,500 points were it not for missing 10 games one season with a back injury.
Allenby headed off to Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It was not a good fit.
“Muhlenberg was a great school. It wasn’t for me,” he said. “I was homesick and it was just a hard year overall.”
When Alleby was at Muhlenberg, the Phantoms were at Barre Auditorium meeting their old nemesis UCA. Scott’s younger brother Jeff was on the team. His father Steve Allenby wound up talking to Joe Witherspoon’s father at the game and the discussion turned to Scott and his problems at Muhlenberg.
Mr. Witherspoon told Steve that Joe was thriving at Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts and suggested Scott take a look at the school.
Scott visited Gordon and immediately felt at home. It was where he should have been all along.
He became teammates with Joe Witherspoon and, of course, Witherspoon never let him live down that game in Barre.
Gordon provided a great experience in the classroom and on the court. Most importantly, it is where he met a soccer star named Lindsey Benson.
Today, Scott and Lindsey have three children: Camden, Micah and Sadie.
They both work at Proctor Academy, a prep school in Andover, New Hampshire. Scott is the Director of Communications and Marketing, Lindsey works in Communications and Marketing and is the staff photographer.
Allenby has kept his hand in basketball, working with the Proctor Academy men’s basketball team. This season he is coaching the JV squad.
Mill River Union High School’s Aidan Botti is on the Hornets’ varsity squad.
“We have a young team and he will really help us. We have no postgraduate players this year,” Allenby said.
He is very much into his job at Proctor Academy but that other Proctor, the one from his youth, is never far from his mind.
That includes the Phantoms’ red hot rivalry with neighboring West Rutland.
“The rivalry was really special,” he said. “There was more bad blood between the fans than the players. We had a ton of respect for West Rutland players.
“Our gym was so small, there was always a great atmosphere. Those were always fun games.”
He said Proctor High School was a special place in the classroom as well as the athletic arena.
“It was a special group of adults.They were always looking out for us.
“Madeleine Sherman, our librarian and United States History teacher, kind of set the bar. She was a tough teacher but we all appreciated it after. It kind of permeated the whole school.”
Allenby fondly recalls the times in the community.
“The summers at the town pool and the winters at the skating ink were great times. I remember when we were kids pooling our money so that we could get a pizza at Paul’s Supermarket,” he said.
It’s been a fun journey, from the games in the Ormsbee Avenue driveway to his new Proctor in the Granite State.
