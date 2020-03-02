KILLINGTON — The first day of the Alpine skiing state championships took place Monday afternoon with the giant slalom portion held at Killington Mountain Resort.
Rutland’s Dylan Roussel had great start to the championships, finishing first in the boys race with an overall time of 1:31.55. Teammate Brady Kenosh was fourth in 1:31.99.
Zachary Nelson was 30th, while Jack Wallace and Liam Dube-Johnson were 39th and 56th respectively.
The Rutland boys are in fifth place as a team with 67.5 points.
MSJ’s Ben Pencak was 19th overall, with teammates Brian Pierce (53rd), Grant Thurston (58th) and Aden Pollock (59th) also completing runs.
The Mounties are sitting in 11th place.
South Burlington is the team leader on the boys side with 44 points, 9.5 points ahead of Mount Mansfield.
On the girls side, Rutland’s Ashleah Adams was third in the individual race, with a time of 1:36.05. MMU’s Viva Goetze was first, in 1:31.77.
The Raiders’ Luci Horrocks had a pair of nice runs and found herself in 25th place. Teammates Kate Gilmond (35th), Lauren Solimano (48th) and Maci Celentano (50th) also completed their two runs.
The Rutland girls sit in seventh place with 105 points. The Raiders’ Southern District foes, Woodstock and Burr and Burton, are currently running first and second.
The final day of states is Tuesday at Suicide Six with the slalom portion.
SOFTBALL
Castleton wins 5 of 6
N. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Castleton softball team finished six games down south with a 5-1 record.
Following Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of Columbia International, the Spartans beat East Mennonite 9-6 and King’s (Pa.) 7-6 Sunday.
Miranda Fish had three hits and two runs batted in against East Mennonite. Olivia Joy picked up in the win in the circle.
Sara Baker, Jamie Boyle and Machaila Arjavich all had multi-hit games against King’s. Olivia Bowen got the win in relief and Joy had the save.
Castleton split its doubleheader Monday afternoon, beating Cedar Crest 15-1 and falling to Rivier 3-2 in nine innings.
Six women had multi-hit games against Cedar Crest. Devin Millerick had three RBIs in the game. Bowen picked up her second win.
Makenna Throne had two hits in the loss to Rivier, while Joy allowed just one earned run.
Kate LaPan was named Little East Conference player of the week and Olivia Joy was named pitcher and rookie of the week on Monday.
Castleton is off until March 25 for its home opener against Rensselaer.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CU’s Shuttle, Lumbra honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After splitting a pair of contests to open the season, two Castleton women’s lacrosse players earned weekly recognition from the Little East Conference Monday afternoon.
Erin Shuttle was tabbed as the league’s Offensive Player of the Week, while Elizabeth Lumbra earned Rookie of the Week honors.
Shuttle had a monster week for Castleton in its first two games of 2020, racking up 16 points on 12 goals and four assists. She had six scores and two helpers in each outing, first in a setback at Bard and then again in an 18-15 victory at Norwich.
Lumbra racked up five goals against Norwich Sunday, scoring on each of her five shots on goal. Four of those tallies came in the first half, giving the Spartans a 12-9 lead at the break.
The Spartans open a five-game home stand Wednesday at 4 p.m. when they host Colby-Sawyer at Dave Wolk Stadium.
BASEBALL
CU’s Olmsted earns PofW
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — With an eight-inning shutout performance against Capital, Castleton baseball’s Max Olmsted was named Little East Conference (LEC) Pitcher of the Week.
Olmsted earned his first start of the season and pitched a gem. The junior collected his first career win, surrendering four hits while striking out five batters.
WRESTLING
CU takes ninth at regionals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Castleton University wrestling team finished ninth in the 17-team field at the NCAA Division III Northeast Regionals Sunday as five wrestlers placed in the top-eight of their respective weight classes.
The Spartans, who finished with 57.5 team points, dropped two spots from day one and finished just five points behind eighth-place WPI. Johnson & Wales won its fourth straight regional title, with Coast Guard finishing second and New York University third.
Max Tempel and Mitchell LaFlam both finished fourth overall in their respective brackets, narrowly missing out on trips to the NCAA National Championships. Michael Angers finished sixth, while Chance LaPier was seventh and Jason Hoffman eighth. All five earned All-Region recognition for their performances.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Colby earns NCAA bid
WATERVILLE, Maine — The Colby College men’s basketball team earned an at-large bid in the Division III NCAA tournament, as announced Monday.
The Mules will play Christopher Newport at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.
One of three players to get a start in every game, Rutland’s Noah Tyson is the fourth-leading scorer on the team with 12.9 points per game.
MONDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys Basketball
Twin Valley 59, Danville 48
