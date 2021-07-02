Come August, Ron Fairbanks and his wife MaryAnne, possibly with granddaughters, will be pulling out of their driveway on Tremont Street in Rutland. Destination: The American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
This will be the 18th ALWS that Fairbanks has attended.
The event has taken him to places like Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Spokane, Washington; Fargo, North Dakota and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
He began attending the ALWS with legendary Rutland Post 31 coach Bill Flory.
Flory coached Post 31 to nine of its 15 state championships and attended 42 American Legion Word Series before his death in 2018.
Flory had been pressing Fairbanks to go to the ALWS for years. Fairbanks took him up on the offer in 2008 and he has been hooked since.
The ALWS used to rotate sites but it has found a permanent home in Shelby. Fairbanks believes it is the perfect venue.
“They have got a beautiful ballpark,” he said of Keeter Stadium. “They always have 7,000 for each game. They love baseball there. It is a big deal. And they are really nice people.”
He and Flory used to fly to the ALWS but now that Fairbanks takes his family, they drive the same route each August.
Fairbanks is a creature of habit. The itinerary always has him getting on Route 88 in New York State and hooking up to I-81. He’ll take 81 to Christianburg, Virginia for the overnight stay that breaks up the trip.
He stays at the same hotel in Shelby just two miles from the ballpark and has his favorite restaurant The Clock which is located between the hotel and the stadium.
It is a five-day tournament featuring the winning teams from each of the eight regions of the country.
“Vermont and one other state are the only ones who have never had a team make it to the World Series,” Fairbanks said.
“I’ve seen a lot of great games.”
He remembers one where the shortstop “literally threw a runner out while on his back” to preserve a 1-0 extra-inning victory.
He also saw a pitcher commit a balk for the walk-off run in a 1-0 game.
He has the same seats every year.
“They are up on top right behind home plate. They have fans to keep us cool and we are right near the concession stand,” Fairbanks said.
Fairbanks penned a story on Bill Flory and his 42 years of attending the ALWS and dropped it off at the Shelby Star newsroom where it was published.
Fairbanks, who has been involved in Rutland Post 31 baseball for years, was given the honor of reading the American Legion Code one season in Shelby.
Shelby has kept its stock high for being the permanent site of the event by making improvements on the ballpark. Built in 1976, the stadium has undergone numerous renovations including a $2,8 million upgrade in 2013.
Shelby’s own Post 82 has a strong baseball program. Post 82 has won several state championships and won the ALWS one year. Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry coached the team one season.
The 2021 ALWS will begin on Aug. 12 with the first game at 10 a.m. The Northeast representative is scheduled to take the field at 1 p.m.
Ron Fairbanks and family will be there.
