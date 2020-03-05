PAXTON, Mass. — The Castleton men’s lacrosse team fell to Anna Maria 8-7 Thursday night.
The Amcats struck first with a goal by Zion Mercado. The Spartans’ Chris Labonte took advantage of a man-up, however, and tied it with 6:35 left in the first quarter.
Penalties continued to hurt Anna Maria, as Cameron Russell fired the ball past Griffin Moore to give Castleton the lead.
The teams continued to exchange blows in the second quarter, but Labonte kept the Spartans ahead.
The Amcats charged in the fourth, however, with three unanswered goals in seven minutes. Xavier McKenna stopped Anna Maria’s run.
With five minutes left in the game and down by one, the Spartans tried to capitalize on offense, but couldn’t get a shot on net. Castleton called a timeout with a little more than one minute left in play.
Anna Maria started with the ball, and got an extra man opportunity after a slashing call against the Spartans. The Amcats called a timeout and ran out the clock.
Labonte led all scorers with three goals. Russell followed his teammate with two goals, while McKenna and Collin Johnson had one goal each.
Mercado, Cameron Perry, Brandon Pavoni and Kory Fortier scored two goals each for the Amcats.
Maxx Ingison made 15 saves for Castleton. Moore made 15 saves as well.
The Spartans drop to 0-2 and play their first home game of the season Saturday when they host SUNY Canton at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys Basketball
Division III
Enosburg 66, Hazen 55
Thetford 51, Peoples 48
FIELD HOCKEY
CU field hockey honored
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Castleton University field hockey team earned the 2019 Zag Field Hockey/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III National Academic Team Award on Thursday.
The Division III National Academic Team Award recognizes programs that earned a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the fall semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The Spartans were one of 10 Little East Conference (LEC) programs to be honored.
147 total programs throughout Division III were honored while Castleton earned its tenth straight award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.