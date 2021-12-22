Dan Gandin had one of those bad days at the office that everyone has during the earliest days of his coaching career.
It was in 1974 and he brought the wrong colored uniforms for his Chelsea High Red Devils to the University of Vermont where his team was meeting Black River in the Division III state championship boys basketball game.
The Red Devils were no longer red. They had to wear the green and gold tops of the University of Vermont. Making matters worse for Gandin, the Presidents beat Chelsea that day 58-34.
Things only went uphill for Gandin after that. They went way uphill, to the very top of the mountain. Gandin’s 633 victories is the most by any high school basketball coach in Vermont.
Long retired, Gandin has a storehouse of memories from a career that saw his team go 633-257. Most of his coaching career was at U-32 where his Raiders went to eight state championship games, winning four.
There are only two other coaches in Vermont hoop history who are in the 600 club with Gandin — ex-Essex girls basketball coach Jean Robinson and Stretch Gillam who earned his wins at Kimball Union Academy, Hartford, Oxbow, Green Mountain and South Burlington.
There are only five coaches in the 500 club. Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost joined that select group on Wednesday night, an elite club that includes former South Burlington High girls basketball coach Sheila Burleigh, former Arlington and Mount Anthony coach Dave Fredrickson and the late Mona Garone (girls coach at Bradford Academy and Oxbow) and Milton “Buck” Hard who has both the gym and football field named for him at Burlington High.
When Prenevost joined the select group on Wednesday night, much of the night was about family. Basketball is prominent in the Prenevost family album.
His son Jason played for him during the seasons he coached boys varsity basketball across the New York border at Whitehall. Jason went on to score 1,457 points at Middlebury College where he is still No. 7 on the all-time scoring list.
Daughter Kristen Prenevost Ramey played basketball at Trinity College in Burlington and Bob’s grandsons Aubrey and Sawyer Ramey played for him at Fair Haven. Aubrey graduated and plays baseball at Castleton University and Sawyer is in his junior season playing for his grandfather at Fair Haven.
Prenevost has been successful during all of his stops, coaching both both boys and girls basketball at Whitehall and in two different stints of coaching boys basketball at Fair Haven.
He has won three state crowns in Vermont and a couple of Sectional championships in New York State.
He also had a brief stint as the Castleton men’s basketball assistant coach under Tim Barrett.
There are many who do not associate Prenevost with football but he was the head coach of the Whitehall varsity football team for about a half-dozen years.
His first exposure to that game came in 1969, fresh out of Castleton, when he became a freshman coach of a high school in the Syracuse area.
“Basketball has always been my love,” Prenevost, a 1965 Rutland High graduate, said.
You tend to remember your milestone victories and in Fredrickson’s case, there’s good story that goes with some of them.
His 500th win came when he was coaching Mount Anthony against Wahconah High of Massachusetts on Dec, 28, 1998 but it was his 400th against Hoosick Falls of New York State that was unique.
The final score was 46-34, a low-scoring game under most circumstances but that was also the halftime score.
There are some skylight windows at Hoosick Falls and they were causing condensation on the floor.
When Fredrickson and the Patriots came back out for he second half, the official deemed the floor conditions too dangerous for play and MAU was awarded the win.
No. 300 in 1984 saw Fredrickson’s Patriots score the first 26 points of the game. That was in March of 1984, a quarterfinal game against Mount Mansfield that was played at Middlebury College.
“I remember Dan Sleeman coming off the floor at halftime and he was very upset.
“I said, ‘What’s the matter.’
“He said, ‘My man scored.’
“I said, ‘Well sooner or later, somebody was going to score.’”
The Patriots used that 26-0 lead as a springboard to an 86-55 victory.
Milestones. They are all memorable when you get up into the 300, 400, 500 and 600 strata.
You can be sure that Bob Prenevost will not forget Dec. 22, 2021. It helped to make for a very Merry Christmas.
