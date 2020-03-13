I would love to be on the road to Barre on Saturday. It’s where I thought I would be.
But this is a different year, a way different year.
Barre has two Sites of Excitement with apologies to Thunder Road. There is no place many of us would have rather been today than Barre Auditorium, the basketball venue that holds so many memories.
Unfortunately, this year’s aspiring state champions in girls basketball won’t have a chance to add to them.
The Harwood, Fair Haven, Proctor and Mid-Vermont Christian girls basketball teams had already punched their ticket to the title games. They were close, oh so close, to that dream — a dream many of the players had harbored for years.
But the Coronavirus happened and the Vermont Principals’ Association made the decision to cancel the games. In his email, VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson said he knew the decision to scrap Championship Saturday would not be popular with a lot of people.
It wasn’t. Proctor coach Chris Hughes told me he fired off a terse — that is possibly too polite of a term — email to Johnson.
I don’t have expertise on pandemics to render a strong opinion on either side.
“They didn’t even try,” Hughes said.
His feeling was they could have found a way to play the title games with limited fans — immediate family members — that would have been safe.
But the VPA did what is being done all around us. Sporting events across the land are being cancelled. Leagues are ending or delaying their seasons.
What we do have from that grand old building on the hill in Barre that many of us so love, are memories.
This is the silver anniversary of two of the most exciting girls state championship games played at The Auditorium.
It was 1995 that the Division IV and Division III titles games that day were thrilling and memorable for various reasons.
Canaan and Rochester, two teams no longer on the VPA landscape, waged the thriller in Division IV with the Eagles from the Northeast Kingdom edging Rochester 65-62. If only the other Eagles from Mid-Vermont had their chance today to write history and win that school’s first state crown.
Samantha Hughes made two free throw for Canaan with 32 seconds remaining to cushion the lead to 65-62.
Rochester coach Bob Long got a timeout for his team with 29 ticks still left. He drew up a play, but with two eighth graders on the floor for the Rockets by this time, they were unable to get the 3-pointer they needed.
The Aud can be an enormous stage for those little Division IV schools.
Canaan had gotten up on Danville 9-0 two years before that but lost.
Their coach pointed out, “We just got too high.”
The stage was not too big for Hughes (24 points) or Rochester’s Corinna Gendron (21 points) that day.
The Division III final was every bit as exciting with Oxbow edging Windsor 50-49.
That game also showcased a couple of great individual performances. Oxbow’s Jasmyn Huntington had 21 points and 24 rebounds. Now, that’s a double-double you rarely see.
Windsor’s Sarah Barth had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Windsor fans saw their team come up short but they would have their day a couple of weeks later when the boys tournament took center stage.
Coach Harry Ladue’s Windsor boys defeated the late Stretch Gillam’s Oxbow team in the final that year 117-81.
In the semifinals, Windsor defeated Fair Haven 92-78 with Mike Craig torching Fair Haven for an Auditorium tournament record 53 points.
You want to talk about an uncommon double-double, Fair Haven’s Chris Coloutti had 26 points and 25 rebounds in that game.
You could go to any year and find amazing games and performances during the final four at the Auditorium, but the silver anniversary year of 1995 can stack up with the best of them.
Twenty five years from now, players from Proctor, Mid-Vermont, Harwood and Fair Haven will be telling their children about what might have been.
