There are few things more exciting than the golden goal in sudden death overtime of a high school soccer game. When the goal comes from an eighth grader playing her first varsity girls soccer game, the excitement gets ratcheted up even more.
The eighth grader was Isabella Anderson and her score came with 1:40 remaining in the first 10-minute overtime to lift Mount St. Joseph Academy to a 5-4 victory over Arlington in Saturday's season opener at Abatiell Field.
The play that unfolded was impressive. It was triggered by a ball played by Emma Wiegers to Lauren Costales who set up Anderson with a perfect pass that put her in position to score.
It was a showing of team play, an ingredient that the Mounties brandished throughout the day.
Yet, maybe the most impressive facet of MSJ's game was the fight and spunk they demonstrated in the face of a 4-2 deficit.
"I felt motivated when we were down to push harder," Anderson said.
MSJ coach Lori Patterson normally awards one game ball after the contest but on this day that wasn't nearly enough.
"Every person's effort was important today," Patterson said to her players. "I am giving three game balls to Ryley Collins, Isabella Anderson and Lauren Costales. And I could give one to everyone else."
The Eagles scored first, Sarah Tilley doing the honors 10 minutes into the game.
The answer came from the kid. Anderson knotted the score off a long ball played by Emma Blodorn that put her in a one-one-one situation with goalkeeper Diana Tafoya.
Taylor Wilkins put the Eagles back in front 15 minutes before the half. The door was open for Wilkins on a defensive miscue at midfield and the talented sophomore capitalized with a nice run.
Costales scored 9:40 before the half to draw the Mounties even. Anderson played a nice ball into the goal area. It might have crossed the line for her second goal but Costales was taking no chances and finished it off.
Sidney Herrington, one of the Southern Vermont League's most prolific offensive players, got the lead back for the Eagles with a running header in the box. It came 4:01 before halftime.
The Eagles wasted no time in finding the net upon returning to the field for the second half. Herrington scored 10 seconds into the new half to cushion the lead to 4-2.
The Mounties intensified their offensive effort. Costales rocked the post and Alyssa Fullam nearly converted Costales' corner kick.
The offensive thrust paid off when Collins cashed in off a corner kick by Costales, narrowing the lead to 4-3 with 28:44 remaining.
Wilkins hit the crossbar in a bid to give the Eagles an insurance goal.
Herrington also had her chance for an insurance goal on a breakaway but hit it right at MSJ keeper Cindy Carranza.
Then, Anderson set up Daisy Bishop with a pinpoint pass. Bishop carried it and then blasted it from 20 yards out for the goal that would send the teams into overtime deadlocked at 4-4. Bishop's score came with 12:29 left in regulation time.
Patterson was right: The honor roll for this victory was a long one.
Blodorn was a rock in the back, turning her defensive stops into instant offense with long serves up the field.
"We told her we needed to move her back on defense this year and she said 'fine.' That is the kind of player that she is," Patterson said.
"Emma is a natural leader."
Maya Traska, Emma Wiegers and company continually broke up offensive forays before they could materialize.
And Carranza was a huge piece of the defensive effort, aggressively coming out of the net to break up plays.
The Mounties have a big week ahead with a road game against Sharon Academy on Thursday and a home contest against Long Trail on Saturday.
Patterson said she didn't want to get ahead of herself, but it seemed clear on Saturday that there could be a buzz around this team. There figures to be excitement surrounding Abatiell Field and in the hallways of the school on Convent Avenue.
Oh, and a slice of that excitement will be reserved for Christ the King School as well. Eighth graders Anderson, Abi Fullam and Poet Cotter are building blocks for the program's future but look ready to make plenty of noise this season as well.
