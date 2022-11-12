PAXTON, Mass. — Automatic. Routine. Those are just a couple of the words associated with the extra point kick. It's the play where you go to the refrigerator or bathroom when watching a football game at home.
Not so in Anna Maria's 27-26 victory over Castleton University in Saturday's Eastern Collegiate Football Conference game at Caparso Field. The extra point attempts were most eventful.
It was a game in which Castleton once held a 17-0 lead only to see Anna Maria roar back to tie it at 20-20, forcing overtime.
Anna Maria was about to win it 21-20 with a minute remaining in regulation time but Kristopher Carroll became the hero, temporarily, when he burst through the line and blocked the extra point kick by Marino Vedova to keep the game tied.
Castleton had the ball first in the overtime procedure which has both teams starting a possession 25 yards away from the goal line.
Castleton scored on a 1-yard run by Lucas Morse.
Noah Crossman, one of the outstanding kickers in the region, did not convert on the point after.
Devin Tolbert scored for Anna Maria on a 10-yard strike from Ryan Russell.
This still put a ton of pressure on the shoulders (foot) of Drew Sinclair. He drilled it through the uprights and sprinted to midfield, pumping his fists and raising his helmet high in the air to the Anna Maria fans.
"I have been hurt all year and limited to kickoffs," said Sinclair who was attempting his first PAT of the game.
"Coach showed a lot of respect for me. Marino is a great kicker."
"Before the kick, I just trusted my holder and trusted my snapper."
It was not the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference's finest moment. While a jubilant Sinclair was celebrating, a brawl broke out between the teams.
Emotions were high and when calm was restored on one part of the field, another brawl would break out several yards away.
"That is not what we stand for," Castleton coach Tony Volpone said in addressing the team after the game.
The day got off to a great start for the Spartans. Caezar Williams returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Anna Maria 34 and with Simon Davis Jr. ripping off significant chunks of yardage. the Spartans drove deep into the red zone.
Quarterback Evan Smith scored from a yard out and Crossman drilled the point through the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 9:41 still to play in the opening quarter.
Crossman's 26-yard field goal and a spectacular catch in the end zone by Chance Fee on a 38-yard laser from Smith extended the lead to 17-0.
The Amcats went into the halftime locker room on a high. Ryan Russell tossed a scoring pass to Uthma Ajia just 31 seconds before the half and Vedova's PAT made it 17-7.
The accurate Crossman was money again with 11:39 left in the game. His 20-yard field goal lengthened the lead to 20-7.
Russell, who did not start the game, was just heating up. He threw touchdown passes to Hayden Braga and Justin McMillen to tie the game at 20-20.
Vedova lined up for the PAT that would put the Amcats ahead for the first time but Carroll, the standout linebacker from Brattleboro, broke through and stuffed the kick.
That set the stage for overtime and the improbable heroics of a quarterback who did not start and a kicker who had not been placekicking all day.
It was a devastating loss for the Spartans who had a possible bowl berth on the line along with a winning record. The loss meant that they finish the season at 5-5.
Anna Maria hiked its record to 5-4.
"It is not the way we wanted to end the game or end the season," Volpone told the players. "But we didn't make the plays."
Castleton's ground game, which had made strides in the latter third of the season, was clicking again as Davis, Morse and Devin Wollner rushed the ball productively. Davis collected 84 yards on 19 carries, Morse 83 yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries and Wollner 59 yards to show for his nine carries.
Smith was 10 of 20 for 165 yards and a TD passing.
Crossman was terrific with his punting, once flipping the field with a 53-yard boomer and pinning the Amcats inside the 20 with two of his three punts.
Russell was the architect of the comeback. He completed 25 of his 32 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough led the Spartans defense with 11 tackles. He also broke up a pass. Other defensive leaders included Jacob Griggs with nine tackles, and Jordan Wright with eight tackles (two for a loss totaling 13 yards) and a pass breakup.
It looked to be a happy ride home for the Spartans once sitting atop a 17-0 lead.
Instead it was 150 miles of soul searching.
NOTES: The Castleton broke up the trip with brunch in the dining hall at Worcester State. ... In other ECFC games on Saturday, Keystone defeated Dean 45-44 and Alfred State got the best of SUNY Maritime 48-21. ... Keystone and SUNY Maritime will both be leaving the conference.`
