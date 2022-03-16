Coach Shirley Bruso’s Mill River girls basketball team endured excruciating losses to St. Johnsbury in the state championship game, losing 55-53 in 1984 and 73-70 in 1985. The 1985 game took three overtimes to resolve.
“It was hard on the kids, but it is one of those things that happens to everyone and it happened to us,” Bruso said on Wednesday.
“I saw coach Bruso at a summer basketball game a few years ago. She was watching her granddaughter (Molly) play,” said former player Lisa Bora Hughes.
“We reminisced about our triple overtime state championship loss at the Barre Auditorium. She said, ‘I still think about that game.’
“After all those years, she still thinks about that game. That says a lot.”
A few years later, Bruso’s Minutemen did win the big one. Only it was on the softball diamond. They rode the pitching of Melissa Letourneau to a victory over Burr and Burton in the state championship game in Randolph in 1990.
Bruso is one of the most decorated people on the Vermont high school sports landscape.
Sunday, she will add another honor when she is inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame at CVU in Hinesburg.
A snapshot of some of her honors:
__ Inducted into the Vermont Podiatry Medical Association Hall of Fame in 1999.
__ She was inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame in 2008.
__ She received the National Softball Coach of the Year accolade that year and several years prior to that was the recipient of the Regional Softball Coach of the Year.
__ The Mill River Union High School softball diamond was named Shirley Bruso Field a few years ago.
But this weekend’s VBCA honor will be an extra special one. Basketball has been such a big part of her life from the time she played the old-style girls basketball game with each team having three forwards on one side of the time line and three guards on the other.
She played that game at Rutland High before graduating in 1954.
Then, she coached the traditional version of the game for at Mill River from 1977 to 1999, amassing 288 victories.
Bruso was not able to choose any single game or moment as a highlight.
“Just all of it,” she said. “The kids. It is a great honor for the school and the kids. It’s not just for me. It would not have happened without the kids.”
Bora Hughes was one of those kids. She has gained perspective on Bruso by being married to a coach, Chris Hughes who has coached boys basketball, girls basketball and girls soccer at Proctor.
“As her player, you worked hard and played your best or you simply did not play,” Bora Hughes said.
“Her dedication and time investment was immense. Having married a coach and then becoming an assistant coach myself, I realized just how much time, energy and commitment it takes to be a great coach.”
Bora Hughes played basketball and softball for Bruso from 1983 through 1985.
“Coach Bruso was an intense coach. She kind of had a reputation on the sidelines for letting officials know what she thought of their calls, and letting players know if their were not performing to expectations or ability,” Bora Hughes said.
Basketball remained a big part of Bruso’s life even after leaving as a coach. She was a fixture for years at the table, keeping the scorebook for Mill River games.
When she was inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame, she was part of a healthy representation from Rutland County that included sportscaster Jack Healey, umpire Milt Sanderson and Fair Haven standout athlete Bill Ryan.
Coincidentally, she and Healey share the same birthday of April 28.
Bruso is also anticipating similar associations that will be rekindled this weekend at CVU.
“I am looking forward to it. I am sure that I will be seeing some people I have not seen in a long time. It is going to be nice to see some of them,” Bruso said.
Mill River and family have always been in Bruso’s heart. She had a brief retirement stint in North Carolina but when family residing there moved back to Vermont, so did she.
Bruso has been part of the fabric of Mill River Union High School from the beginning. She was working in the office when the school opened in 1975.
It was in the 1976-77 school year that she added girls basketball and softball coach to her resume.
It has been quite a ride. The 288 victories on the basketball court, another 303 on the softball diamond and 1,000-point scorers like Tia Ackley, Becky Armstrong and Christina Raiche are a slice of it.
Another of her former Mill River standouts Tiffany Corey led the nation in rebounds one season while playing for Johnson State.
It has all made for quite a ride. Bruso has more memories than Corey had rebounds.
Sunday, she will make another memory. A few weeks later, Bruso is likely to take in a Mill River softball game at Shirley Bruso Field.
The ride just goes on for Shirley Bruso.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.