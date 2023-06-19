The theme of the track and field season is a Green Mountain Union High School sweep. Not only did the Chieftains sweep the Division IV state championships but now they sweep the Rutland Herald Performer of the Year honors.
Green Mountain senior Eben Mosher captured the accolade on the boys side and sophomore Autumn Fales reaped the same honor for the girls.
Mosher captured four individual state titles at the State Meet in Manchester. He was the champion in the 110-meter hurdles with his time of 15.87 seconds, won the 300-meter hurdles with a clocking of 42.13 seconds, became the state champion in the javelin with a heave of 43.65 meters and scaled 11.86 meters to become the state high jump champion.
Angela Hutchins was Mosher’s coach all four years of high school but she really became aware of his potential in middle school when he competed in the pentathlon.
“He was able to do all things,” she said. That versatility continued and in 2022 Mosher placed second in the Vermont State Decathlon. “He is hoping to win it this year,” Hutchins said of the Vermont State Decathlon which takes place on Monday and Tuesday in Burlington.
He had been a jumper and really began to focus on hurdling this season.
Fales was the state champion in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.54 seconds and was also part of the state champion 4X100 relay unit with Grace Wright, Ayla Price and Donnia Blagrove.
Fales also was second at the State Meet in the 100-meter dash with her time of 13.07 seconds.
Hutchins first noticed her speed on the soccer field last fall.
“She really took off as a soccer athlete. She got down the field faster than anybody,” Hutchins said.
But she really came out of nowhere this season.
“She was brand new to track this spring,” Hutchins said.
Fales knew right from the first practice that she was going to fall in love track and field.
“Right away there was so much energy. When it was snowing and we could not get outside and we were running in the hallways, there was a lot of great energy and we kept that energy up,” Fales said.
That energy carried all the way through to the state title.
Fales, like Mosher, was a standout on the soccer field in the fall.
“She had a killer school year,” Hutchins said.
She does have a favorite sport of the two but the line seems to be blurring.
“Right now, soccer is my favorite because I have been playing it ever since I started school. But track and field could be right up there pretty fast,” Fales said.
Mosher sensed this team was special but was not overconfident of the team collecting the biggest prize.
“I knew we were super strong but I knew there were a lot of other good teams there,” Mosher said.
“Almost every meet we had about nine PRs (personal records.)”
“We would have a handful of PRs and someone in the top three in most events,” Fales said.
Mosher was sitting fourth in the javelin, the day’s final event. He knew he had to uncork his best throw to win the state crown and that’s what he did.
“I wouldn’t say I threw form to the wind but I relied more on instinct for that last throw,” Mosher said.
Fales, Mosher and their teammates had a royal welcome back to Chester after winning the state title. They enjoyed an escort complete with firetrucks.
Mosher is off to the University of Vermont but Fales can hope for some more parades over the next couple of years.
Mosher will be majoring in Mechanical Engineering at UVM so he wants to gauge the rigors of his academic schedule before he decides on whether or not to try to walk onto the outdoor track and field team.
His brother Everett Mosher is on the track and field team at WPI.
A more immediate goal for Eben Mosher is the Vermont State Decathlon.
It is something he has been pointing toward all season.
“Some weeks I would work on the discus and shot and other weeks on hurdling and running,” Mosher said.
That state title day in Manchester when it all came together for both Chieftain teams, featured scorching temperatures.
“It was so hot,” Hutchins said. “The kids had so much compassion for each other and they helped each other through it.
Chieftains. Compassion. Camaraderie. Champions. It was the C-Food salad with all the right ingredients.