Gaining relevancy is a long process, one that takes hard work and will be filled with bumps in the road.
Slowly but surely, Rutland County Little League (RCLL) is doing just that.
In the last few weeks, Rutland wrapped up its run in the District 2 tournament, with its 11U and 12U all-star teams.
For a long time, the district tournament has been the Bennington and Brattleboro show. The two southern towns were all there was in the district up until Rutland entered the fray in 2018.
Naturally, the established clubs were dominant in the opening year of a three-team tournament. Rutland was the new team on the block getting its feet wet.
But a year later, a RCLL 11U team broke through, becoming the first Rutland team to win a game in the district tournament in league history.
RCLL didn’t win another game across its two divisions that year, but it was progress.
Throughout the 11U and 12U teams’ runs this summer, there were more signs of that progress.
Sparked by an impressive pitching performance by Ronan Duffy and Michael Laskevich and clutch hitting by Carter Robilotto, the 11U team matched what their counterparts did two years earlier and beat Brattleboro in a playoff game.
The Rutland 12U team never did match the 11U feat, winning a district game, but they came a close as they ever had when they lost 3-2 to Brattleboro at Whites Memorial Park.
They even hung with powerhouse Bennington for a few innings at home before Bennington’s offense became too much to handle.
When the 12Us had their district hopes dashed, they went on to a tournament in Cavendish, where they made it all the way to the championship game.
Power bats like Gio Spallieri and Brady Niklasson showed what could be ahead for Rutland High teams a few years down the line if they stick with the sport.
The future of baseball in the town is something RCLL President Mike Robilotto has a keen eye on. He wants to make sure the next generation of Ravens, or whatever they’ll be called when they reach high school, is ready when they arrive to Giorgetti Field.
The growth of the league and the recent addition of the Senior League, going on right now for 13-16 year olds, is another example showing the program he’s trying to build.
You see the dividends of what a strong Little League program has done for Rutland’s competitors. Brattleboro has consistently been one of the most successful high school teams in the state regardless of region. The Colonels were just in the Division I state championship game this past spring.
Mount Anthony has had its own baseball renaissance over the last few years. Many of the players on their successful D-I club in 2021 were former Bennington Little League players. With the success of their current Little League product, MAU can sustain what they’ve built.
Those clubs don’t get to the point they are without many years of honing their craft, starting from tee-ball all the way to the bright lights of Centennial Field.
It’s a process and one Rutland seems focused on seeing through.
When I talked Robilotto in April ahead of the RCLL regular season, he talked about the importance of culture. One that stems from those learning the game to those knocking on the door of high school ball.
“We’ve been working with Rutland High coach Geoffrey Bloomer. There needs to be options for kids,” Robilotto said, at the time. “We want to build baseball in the area and more important than anything, we want to make sure kids are having fun.”
A lot of fun has been had on Rutland’s field this spring and summer.
Maybe, not too far down the line, a Rutland team can win a district championship. They continue to narrow the gap between themselves and their Bennington and Brattleboro rivals.
That gap seemed insurmountable in 2018, but is a lot more manageable now.
