The University of New Hampshire football team is hard at work these days, prepping for its football opener next month, a home game against Albany.
What? This is February, right?
It is February but UNH’s first football game is approaching like a defensive end off the edge, licking his chops with the quarterback in sight.
The Wildcats host the University of Albany on March 5 under the lights.
We’re not used to this. February and March have always been reserved for basketball frenzy, the biggest games of the season.
But these are different times and anything goes in 2021.
Down in Buckhannon, West Virginia, Gavin Donaldson is grooming his West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer team for its first game on Feb. 21 against Wheeling. That kicks off an eight-game spring season for Donaldson’s Bobcats.
Ah, yes, February soccer. You’ve got to love it.
Donaldson played soccer and baseball at Otter Valley for three years before his family moved to Ohio.
He was a junior on the Otter baseball team that won the 1976 state championship. He pinch ran and scored a run in the state championship game, a 2-0 victory over Winooski.
That would not be the last of his championship experiences.
Donaldson’s West Virginia Welseyan teams have won 12 conference championships and captured a national championship in 1994 when WVW was an NAIA school.
His college coaching record over 35 years is 391-229-61.
Coaching soccer in West Virginia in February is evoking memories of playing for Otter Valley in late October.
“I remember those fall crisp days at Otter Valley when you would get snowflakes,” Donaldson said.
He recalled the coldest game he ever played in for the Otters down at Leland & Gray.
“I remember Bruce Gee (the OV coach) had icicles on his mustache,” Donaldson said.
He said it is not consistently winter where he is in West Virginia like it is in Vermont, but it is often 28 to 30 degrees during the practices right now.
“We have to be mindful of the windchill,” he said.
The players don’t mind it a bit, though, after being shut out of their fall season due to COVID.
“They are just so hungry. They don’t care about the temperature or snow,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson recalled one game at Otter Valley where the elements played a big part.
“We played on the upper field then and it was snowing so hard that the ball collected the snow when you passed it,” he said. “It was only flurries when the game started so we played it.
“Playing soccer this spring reminds me of those days at Otter Valley.”
This is a very different spring for Donaldson and his team, not one without challenges. Every fall sports team, including the football Bobcats, is playing this spring.
“It is a madhouse facility wise. Everyone is using the turf because the grass is in no condition to be played on in February. We are practicing at 8 o’clock at night,” Donaldson said.
West Virginia Wesleyan is a member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference. Following the eight-game regular season schedule, the top four teams will meet in a postseason tournament to crown a champion.
If Donaldson’s Bobcats get to the championship game, that will conjure up another memory. It was in 1975 that the Otter Valley team he played on made it all the way to the state championship soccer game where the Otters fell 4-1 to Oxbow.
Donaldson credits coaches at Otter Valley like Chuck Memoe, David Gale and Gee as the models most influencing his decision to choose coaching as a career.
There is another Vermont connection to West Virginia Wesleyan soccer. The women’s coach is Richard Owens, a former goalkeeper and assistant coach at Lyndon State.
Donaldson and Owens sometimes reminisce about their lives back in Vermont.
Vermont college football teams (Castleton, Norwich and Middlebury) will not have spring games, but several other NCAA Division III schools opened a spring season this past weekend.
One of the best took place down in Brownwood, Texas where Texas Lutheran edged Howard Payne 39-38.
They say every season is football season in Texas. More so now than ever.
It was the great Henry David Thoreau who said: “Live each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influences of each.”
Gavin Donaldson would tell Mr. Thoreau that there’s a whole lot of fruit and drink this season as spring and fall teams attempt to share the turf.
