Applejack Stadium will be busy this spring and summer with soccer taking center stage.
This week, the Town of Manchester, Vermont Fusion, Black Rock FC and Burr and Burton Academy announced the spring and summer schedule for the Manchester field.
The Town of Manchester launched a new brand, New England Soccer Fest 2021 to emphasize the focus on men’s and women’s soccer in June and July.
“Manchester has been working strategically, and making investments, to make the Town a major focal point regionally for recreation and sports. Two thousand twenty-one is a pinnacle year, and it places Manchester at the epicenter of soccer in New England and the Northeast,” said John O’Keefe, Manchester Town Manager, in an Applejack Stadium press release.
The 2021 schedule includes eleven Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) and USL League Two matches in May, June and July, five Burr and Burton lacrosse and Ultimate games, as well as large regional and national training camps and tournaments.
The weekend of June 11 through 13 is being designated as the New England Soccer Showcase Weekend and will feature two Black Rock FC USL League Two games, one Vermont Fusion WPSL game and plenty of soccer related activities and events for soccer fans.
“Bringing the WPSL to Manchester will continue to grow and develop VT Fusion,” said VT Fusion Soccer Club board president Sarah Perry, in the press release. “Being the first-ever premier team in Vermont is an incredible opportunity that the Club has been working towards for many years.
“Our ability to empower women in soccer through the WPSL platform will elevate our players’ game and provide national and international exposure, while simultaneously creating a high-level soccer experience for spectators to enjoy.”
Burr and Burton boys lacrosse will be playing at Applejack Stadium on May 19 at 7 p.m. against Mount Anthony, BBA ultimate on May 21 at 7 p.m. against Bellows Falls and girls varsity lacrosse vs. Rutland on May 28 at 7 p.m.
From July 7 through July 10, Dana L. Thompson Memorial Park will host one of three WPSL international combines.
Other locations are Buffalo, New York and San Diego, California. The WPSL combine features coaches and scouts from top leagues including the National Women’s Soccer League and Italian Serie A.
On July 1, Applejack will host a Black Rock FC college ID camp featuring coaches from some of the best Division I NCAA men’s soccer teams.
The fall season will be busy at Applejack with high school soccer and football games and college soccer games as part of the Manchester College Soccer Series, which began in 2016 and has hosted 30 NCAA Division I, II and III teams from across the Northeast region.
