There are many sentiments that make up the lead up the 2021 spring sports season.
Talking to coaches over the last two weeks, I can break down this preseason into three words, gratefulness, wonder and hope.
We start with gratefulness.
Teams are just happy to be out on the field. You go around to any coach and they’re putting their kids first.
They’re talking about how happy they are that the athletes finally get their chance to compete again.
It’s a feeling so many of the kids had ripped away from them last year. In the early stages of COVID-19, the spring season was dashed, and with it, the hopes of athletes across the state.
A year of development potentially lost, a chance at a state championship fallen through, a lot was taken away.
The fact that those lucky enough to have more high school games to play can heal last year’s wound is something that isn’t lost on any of the athletes.
I hit a bunch of practices during the preseason and everyone is all smiles. Some normalcy is back in these kids’ lives and they’re grateful to have it.
Let’s move on to wonder.
We know we’ll have a season, but we’re left to wonder what will the teams look like.
There are plenty of familiar faces filling teams this spring, but it has been two years since we’ve seen many of these athletes in action playing these sports.
Who has taken their game to the next level? What teams have developed in a big way these past two years? We’re about to find out.
Two graduating classes have moved on since we’ve last seen Vermont spring sports.
Some kids are about to be thrust into high-pressure situations in a big way over the next two months.
Two teams that come to find when thinking about this are the Fair Haven baseball and West Rutland softball teams.
Both were coming off state championship seasons in 2019 and had the talent to repeat in 2020, but they didn’t get that opportunity.
They’ll be heading into the 2021 season with much less experience and counting on newer players to lead the way, along with a few returners.
It’s storylines like that that really catch my eye. This spring season could be the season of the unknown.
We may not be able to prognosticate what’s ahead until we’ve seen how different teams come out in the early weeks.
That sense of wonder makes this season one of the most fun in recent memory. We truly don’t know what we’re about to see over the next few months.
And lastly, hope.
With more and more people being vaccinated, a complete return to what we know to be normal isn’t far off. Gov. Phil Scott says the Fourth of July is the marker for being back to that level.
This season, minus a two-week later start due to winter sports championships, will be as normal as we’ve had since the pandemic hit us like a ton of bricks last year.
Of course, the masking mandate, the spectator limit and other safeguards are in place to make sure we don’t take a step back, but this season wasn’t preceded with a twice-weekly date with Gov. Scott’s press conferences hoping to hear positive news.
If anything, it caught some of us off guard for how little we heard about the upcoming season in his addresses.
With each passing season, we’re seeing what we know and love peeking out just a little bit more.
Hopefully, a successful American Legion season is upon us in a few months, the return of the Shrine Bowl goes off with ease in August and high school sports feel fully normal by the fall.
Hope is what we’ve leaned on through the crazy times over the past year and slowly but surely, it’s paying off.
Mother Nature never fashioned herself as much of a sports fan, but hopefully the various amounts of snow she’s dropping across the state to kick off this weekend is just a tiny blip on the radar.
Spring sports have arrived and gratefulness, wonder and hope are on our minds.
