Kudos to the Vermont Interscholastic Football League. We are having some type of 7-on-7 postseason play after all. It will involve the teams playing for a title in the same geographic pods that they have been aligned with during the season and begin on Oct. 27 or 28.
Springfield coach Todd Aiken told his players about the playoffs after his team’s last game, a 42-0 thumping at the hands of Windsor.
“We didn’t show up for that game. I told them that they had to get back to work because we had playoffs coming up. Most them had not heard about it,” Aiken said.
“I just wish we had known a little earlier. I think more of them would have been more serious about this.”
Aiken is grateful that there is a postseason and also for the fact that there is some type of football being played in the state.
He also loves what the 7-on-7, pass-only game has done for the development of his quarterback Sam Presch.
“He is starting to see the field differently,” Aiken said.
It is a far different game for teams that like to run the ball or aim for a balanced attack between the run and pass.
Poultney has not won a 7-on-7 game yet but after beating the Blue Devils 28-14 in the last game, Mill River coach Greg Lewis said he is pretty sure that Poultney would be playing for the state title again if this was regular football.
“The most frustrating thing has been the rules,” Aiken said.
He is not the only coach that has voiced the opinion that the rules have changed or been interpreted differently as the season has gone on.
He understands.
“The officials are adjusting to. They are working a different game than the one they have been officiating for years,” he said.
___
The quarterback has 4 seconds to release the ball under the 7-on-7 rules.
The rule has very rarely come into play in games that I have seen.
Four seconds is a long time when you consider the QB is not under any pressure from the defense, Aiken believes.
He would put a stopwatch on Presch in preseason practices and observed the ball always came out of his hand in 2.5 to 3 seconds.
But he says there has been a surprisingly high number of 4-second violations in his game whistled on both teams.
___
The COVID world is a new one and the way people treat it can be a little different wherever you go.
I have been to at least three different soccer fields in Rutland County where ball boys have run the sidelines. Maybe more.
Then, I covered a game at Green Mountain Union High School the other day and I made the remark I thought it was strange there were no ball boys (or girls.)
I was told it was because of COVID protocol; that you couldn’t have kids handling the ball.
Roger Brown of the Manchester Union Leader told me that when he covered a football game in Gilford, New Hampshire that only about one out of 20 fans were wearing masks.
“You would have thought everything was normal,” he said.
___
Rutland native Cathy Sharp graduated from Endicott College 14 years ago. She still ranks No. 9 on the Gulls’ all-time points list in women’s lacrosse with 168 goals and 27 assists.
The Division I Stetson University women’s lacrosse team had played five games of its 2020 season before the rest of the slate was cancelled. Rutland High graduate Marina Rotella was the Hatters’ leading scorer with 17 goals and six assists.
