Dream Dozen selections Tia Martinez and Jonah Cattaneo piled up more accolades when the Capital Division announced this year’s All-Star teams.
A heap of underclassmen were honored, signaling good things to come next winter. Martinez, a junior at Lake Region, was named girls Player of the Year for the second straight season. Cattaneo was singled out as boys Player of the Year after leading Montpelier to its first Barre Aud appearance since 2009. The sophomore guard is poised to return with the majority of his teammates for a run at the 2021 title under coach Nick Foster. The Solons bench boss was named Capital Division Coach of the Year for the second time in a row after his squad finished with a 20-4 record.
On the girls’ side, Harwood’s Tom Young was also named the league’s top coach for the second straight season. The Highlanders (20-3) made their first trip to the Barre Aud since 1980. They were crowned co-champs along with undefeated Fair Haven after the final game was cancelled due to the coronavirus. Mia Cooper and Tanum Nelson were First Team selections after helping Harwood capture its first title in program history.
Thetford’s Grace Davis, Lyndon’s Lindsay Joyal and Lamoille’s Heidi Tinker rounded out the First Team. Davis helped the Panthers (19-3) lock up a semifinal berth for the ninth straight season before her team was eventually named a quad-champion along with Windsor, Oxbow and Lake Region. Davis is the reigning Division II champ in high jump for indoor track and field and she also helped the Panthers win their third consecutive soccer title last fall.
The Second Team players are U-32’s Payton Gariboldi, Oxbow’s Tiffany Longmoore, Thetford’s Kasey MacVeigh, Lake Region’s Sakoya Sweeney and Lyndon’s Teagan Wheeler. Gariboldi is a defensive specialist who guided the Raiders to a season sweep over Harwood. Longmoore and the balanced Olympians (17-5) earned a 39-38 quarterfinal victory over Peoples to punch their ticket to the Aud for the second straight season. Thetford’s Kelsey Smith and Emi Vaughn headlined the Honorable Mention list along with Lamoille’s Nadya Bean, U-32’s Emily Ehret and Oxbow’s Emma Parkin.
Cattaneo had elite company on the boys First Team alongside Lyndon’s Dane Buckingham, Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley, Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams and Williamstown’s Jacob Tassie. Riby-Williams and Cattaneo were a lethal inside-outside tandem, guiding the Solons to a season sweep over D-III champ Thetford. The Solons also secured two victories over Randolph and suffered a 73-70 overtime loss against D-I champ Rice (21-2). Tassie earned Times Argus Player of the Year honors in 2018 and was the lone senior for the Blue Devils (12-10). The Blue Devils opened the season with six straight losses before clawing back to finish with a winning record for the 14th straight season.
U-32’s Owen Kellington and Anthony Engelhard were selected to the Second Team after the Raiders (20-3) claimed the league title. The juniors fueled a regular-season sweep over Montpelier and also triggered wins against D-I foes Rutland, BFA-St. Albans and Essex.
Thetford’s Eli Dunnet, Randolph’s Fritz Hauser and Montpelier’s Tyler Ricker also made the Second Team. Dunnett and the No. 7 Panthers (14-10) won their second straight championship by securing upset victories over Randolph, Peoples and Enosburg. Hauser provided a strong inside presence as the Galloping Ghosts (14-8) locked up the No. 2 seed for the D-III post-season. Honorable Mention nods went to Thetford’s Alex Emerson, Lake Region’s Braydon Leach, Lamoille’s Shane Royer and Lyndon’s David Stearns.
