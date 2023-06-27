West Rutland School has been home to one of the most consistently strong Division IV softball programs in the state over the last handful of years.
It's also the home of a pair of 16-and-under softball teams that are playing this summer in the Tri-County Middle League (TCML), a 10-team league filled with many strong teams from New York State.
Slate Valley and West Rutland will be playing in the league this summer, the first time that a pair of Vermont-based squads have been in the league.
Both squads are filled with Rutland County softball standouts.
The Slate Valley team consists of Fair Haven's Tori Raymond, Proctor's Madison Baker, Riley Collins (MSJ), Madelin Crowley, Rhi Lubaszewski (KMS) and Olivia Outslay, Rutland's Kiana Bushee, Alivia Morris, Indira Oquendo, Lila Oquendo, Kiara Sinos and Emma Ward and Granville, New York's Maddie Wilson.
Slate Valley is coached by Garrett Combs, who is also the commissioner of the TCML.
West Rutland's team consists of West Rutland's Aubrey Beaulieu, Emma Beede, Bella Coombs, Sofia Coombs, Sohyr Perry, Hayley Raiche, Samara Raiche and Kennah Wright-Chapman, Mill River's Olivia Graham, Otter Valley's Lauren Palmer and New York's Delaney Floyd.
West Rutland was formerly named Outlaws and Outsiders and is coached by Christie Wright-Chapman and Chrysty Palmer.
"Christie and I were talking about it and we thought there were a lot of girls that could benefit from it," Combs said. "If there were enough interested players, we could even do two teams."
The interest was certainly there, something that has been common for the TCML this summer.
The TCML has fluctuated in number of teams in its existence. When Combs joined the league in 2014 as an assistant for the Warrensburg team, there were six clubs.
COVID-19 caused the 2020 season to be scrapped and the league has been building back up since. In 2021, they had four teams, in 2022, they had five, and this year, they doubled it with 10.
Combs says the league is a hybrid between travel ball and recreation ball, another place for athletes grow and improve in a competitive environment.
"It allows girls to hone their skills and develop their abilities," Combs said. "If a girl has an expectation to move up a level during her high school season, it's an experience they can fall back on."
Since there are no geographic restrictions, the league allows athletes to play with players that may have never played with or even met in the past.
For example, a player from a school like Division I Rutland can be a teammate with a girl from Division IV Proctor.
One of Combs' players Maddie Wilson, from Granville, is getting a chance to play with players she hasn't met.
"They're all meshing together and looking like they've played together for years," Combs said. "It's unique to have girls from different levels playing with each other."
The season got going on Monday and goes through the first week of August, with playoffs taking place from July 31 to Aug. 3.
Both Slate Valley and West Rutland will call West Rutland School's softball field home with game times of 6 p.m.
The Vermont-based teams will play each other on Thursday, July 13.
Outside of that game, Slate Valley is home July 5 against Corinth, July 6 against Ticonderoga, July 25 against Hartford (NY) and July 26 against Granville.
Slate Valley is on the road July 11 at Warrensburg, July 19 at Fort Ann, July 20 at Fort Edward and July 27 at Argyle.
West Rutland is home Tuesday against Warrensburg, July 10 against Fort Ann, July 18 against Argyle and July 27 against Fort Edward.
West Rutland is on the road June 29 at Ticonderoga, July 6 at Corinth, July 20 at Hartford and July 25 at Granville.
Each squad will play every other team once in a round-robin schedule and a single elimination playoff tournament will follow.