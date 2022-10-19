The Arlington boys soccer team has arguably been the hottest team in Division IV over the last month.
Since they suffered a pair of losses to Division I opponents Brattleboro and Burr and Burton Academy in the John James Tournament hosted by Mount Anthony, there haven't been many teams that could stop these Eagles from soaring.
Arlington struggled to get off the ground Wednesday against Mount St. Joseph, but still found a way to grab a 2-0 win on a chilly afternoon at Abatiell Field.
The win extended the Eagles' win streak to seven games.
Arlington didn't look the part of the state championship contender it is in the opening half of Wednesday's game. The Mounties were often the first ones to the ball and the Eagles couldn't get in sync.
"We preach about not underestimating any team from the rest of the season. We felt that (MSJ) was the best opponent that we had left on the schedule," said Eagles coach Todd Wilkins. "I don't know why we came out flat."
Arlington got decent pressure in the first half, but couldn't do so with any consistency. When the Eagles did get a good look, MSJ goalkeeper Dom Phillips was up to the task.
Phillips commanded his box and racked up 12 of his 17 saves in the opening 40 minutes of play.
Phillips had big shoes to fill with the graduation of state championship starter Peter Carlson. Phillips filled in during a stretch when Carlson was unavailable last year, but this year is the first time he's been given the keys to the Cadillac.
"Dom is stepping up big, in a way with those Peter-like punts. He's grown all year long," said Mounties coach Josh Souza. "You hear his voice. He was very active today and proactive, instead of being reactive. You like to see a kid like that fill the role that was his to step into."
Wilkins didn't mince words at halftime. He let his frustrations with the Arlington effort be known and wanted his team to respond.
"I haven't had to rip into them like that all year, but they needed it," Wilkins said. "They came out much better in the second half, settled in and possessed the ball."
Arlington took away one of the goose eggs on the Abatiell scoreboard with 25:05 to play. Joseph McCray played a great ball from the midfield that Brooks Enzensperger ran onto and put past Phillips.
Enzensperger extended the Eagles lead three minutes later, getting a pass from McCray and slotting one just inside the right post outside of Phillips' reach.
"Joe's been our guy in the middle that gets his head up and sees those runs," Wilkins said. "He found Brooks twice and that was great."
Hunter McDermott was coming off a nine-goal effort on Senior Day for the Eagles on Monday. He had a couple golden opportunities to break open the Arlington lead, but he had too much force on the shots and they were off line.
Souza was happy with how his squad competed with one of the top teams in the division. It was the second time this season MSJ gave the Eagles all it could handle.
The finishing piece was missing for the Mounties on Wednesday. Inconsistency in that part of the game has been their bugaboo at times.
"We need to put balls in the net. We've had games where we've found our way and then we've had the tough games that could go in our favor, but they just don't go in," Souza said. "It was a great effort. I told them you played (Arlington) both games tough."
Wednesday was Senior Day for MSJ, so Mounties seniors Ben Marks, Narven Paul, Marquise Reed, Dom Valente, Richard Casimir, Ryan Laforest and Brian Pierce were honored.
MSJ (5-7-1) wraps up the regular season on Friday at Springfield.
Arlington (10-2-1) finishes the regular season at West Rutland on Friday.
As for Wednesday, the Eagles found a way to survive. That's an essential thing this time of year.
"You always have one game toward the end that's kind of a letdown and you hope you win. This was it for us," Wilkins said.
