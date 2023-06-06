PROCTOR — Baseball is a simple game. If you throw strikes and play clean defense, more often than not, you'll be in good shape.
The second-seeded Proctor baseball team struggled with that in Tuesday's Division IV semifinal against No. 6 Arlington and it bit the Phantoms in a major way.
The Eagles continued their hot late-season stretch, upsetting Proctor 14-7 to lock up their trip to the state championship game since 2008.
Arlington's reward for two straight playoff upsets? A date with powerhouse No. 1 seed Blue Mountain in the D-IV state title game. The Bucks were 10-0 winners against No. 4 Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday.
Proctor ace Jacob Patch has had many lights out performances this spring, including a no-hitter against Division III Springfield. Tuesday's outing wasn't on par with that dominance.
The walk bug hit the senior in the second inning and he couldn't escape it throughout his five innings of work. His defense did him no favors, making numerous errors as well.
Patch worked around three straight walks in the second inning, but he wouldn't have the same success in the third inning.
Down 1-0, Arlington worked a pair of walks to load the bases. Cooper Jennings came up next, and in what was possibly the biggest at-bat of the game, he cranked one opposite field to right and cleared the bases. He also scored on the play as Proctor had an errant throw, trying to get Jennings at third.
"It was bases loaded, so that was my time to shine," Jennings said. "I wanted to come through and I did. When I came back and we were all jumping and cheering, I think that really pushed us forward."
Jennings had a trio of hits on the day and was on base all five times he came to the plate.
Proctor came back with a towering two-run blast from Jacob Patch that nearly hit the graduation tent in left field, but once again Arlington responded with a run of its own in the top of the fourth.
It seemed like whenever the Phantoms threw a punch, the Eagles always had one in return.
"I love when it's a little back and forth like that," said Arlington coach Alex Borsari, who played his collegiate ball at Castleton University. "It speaks to our boys' mental toughness. We got knocked down a little bit, but let's stand back up and keep going."
Even with Proctor's struggles, the Phantoms still had a pulse late in the game. Arlington opened up an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the sixth, but Proctor made it interesting with a three-run effort.
Joel Denton got things going with a walk and soon was plated by a Dylan Aker single. Patch was intentionally walked and Cam Cannucci made Arlington pay with a hard-hit single that scored Denton.
Patch came into score on the next at-bat where Lucas Merrill singled him home.
Proctor had a chance to potentially take the lead with two runners in scoring position, but the Eagles tightroped out of the jam as Cosby Lux induced a groundout to shortstop.
"That's how we've been all year. We've fought all year," said Phantoms coach Jeff Patch. "I thought right there we had a chance. Aaron grounds out there. If that gets through, we're probably up 9-8 with a chance to go to Centennial Field."
It didn't get through and Arlington made sure there was no doubt about who was heading to Centennial Field this weekend.
Arlington batted around and scored six runs off of Proctor reliever Brock, before Lux and his defense finished the job in the bottom half.
It's a tough pill to swallow for a Phantoms team that had won nine of their last 10 games coming in and was having one of their best seasons this century.
In the end, it came down to the simple tenets of baseball – throwing strikes and making plays.
"Jacob wasn't as sharp and his pitch count got up," coach Patch said. "(Arlington) had timely hitting, so you have to tip your hat to them. They're much-improved team. They made every play that they had to and we didn't."
Proctor finished the season 13-4.
Arlington (10-7) has come a long way from its 1-4 start. The Eagles extended their win streak to six games heading into the Division IV final.
"We asked them what are the teams that are beating us doing? They're not making a lot of errors and they're not walking people," said Borsari of the conversation around the team in the early stages of the season.
"Proctor played a hell of game, but they made some errors. We made sure when they made an error, we were trying to get the extra base. Some times it burns us, but I'm willing to roll that dice."
Arlington knows the challenge in front of them. Blue Mountain has been mostly untouchable this season, with its lone loss to Division II contender Peoples Academy.
"It's a new team, but we're not changing anything we've done," Borsari said. "What's working for us is working."
Everything has been working during this playoff run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.