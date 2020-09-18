Southern Vermont League athletes have been at practice since Sept. 8, thinking they would likely begin playing games beginning on the week of Sept. 21.
That has been put on hold as schools will not transition from Step 2 to Step 3 of the Strong and Healthy Start guidance by this upcoming week. Schools must move into Step 3 for games between schools to occur.
Secretary of Education Dan French spoke with superintendents on Thursday to discuss a possible timeline for the move to Step 3.
Mike Donoghue, representing The Islander, asked French, during Gov. Phil Scott’s twice-weekly press conference, about the the status of the transition and the scheduling of games.
“I think our guidance was pretty clear that we were going to examine the transition from Step 2 to Step 3 after the first two weeks of school,” French said. “We started the process this week with the Department of Health. Apparently, some school districts had interpreted that and actually scheduled games to begin next week, which was not our intention.”
Many had expected the move to Step 3 would happen two weeks into the school year.
“Part of the challenge we have in this emergency is on the one hand we try to foreshadow our decision-making, but sometimes that gets misinterpreted,” French said. “We intend to pick up this conversation next week to hopefully identify a specific date when we make that transition, so schools will have a week to plan.”
French reiterated what the state has said throughout the process on the importance of high school sports.
“We see sports as essential for the social and emotional health of students and it’s something we’re keenly interested in supporting,” French said.
The Northern Vermont Athletic Conference had previously shifted the start of its season to the week of Sept. 28.
Peter Carlson, the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer goalie, said his coach Josh Sousa addressed the issue with the team on Thursday.
“Our coach told us that he has been very happy with our work ethic and he didn’t want this to let it get us down,” Carlson said.
“Obviously, it is depressing in some areas. We want to play soccer.”
Sophomore Lauren Costales, a member of the MSJ girls soccer team, regarded the news as a bit of setback.
“We talked it over as a team,” Costales said.
“It is kind of frustrating because we have waited so long. It is very frustrating. It does give us more time to practice but we’re ready to play games.”
MSJ boys soccer player Jacob Wood said he didn’t mind the delay in one respect because not all the players had their required 10 practices in the book.
“But I do want to play,” Wood said.
Teams will continue practicing and hope the powers that be give the green light for that third phase next week.
Otter Valley cross country coach Brooke Kimball talked to her team about it not being a setback.
“We still are training to race, and while it is disappointing to have less races, we still have the opportunity to practice and work on improving our strength, speed and form,” Kimball said. “When we get to race, we will be ready and we won’t let a delay in races derail our training.”
Proctor girls soccer coaches Chris Hughes and Scott French and their players are frustrated with the delay.
“It’s disappointment, frustration and confusion,” Hughes said. “Today, you see they allow full lodging and they allow bar seating and we’re playing soccer with masks outside and we can’t play. Our confidence wavers a lot, who do we trust? Do we think this is actually going to happen?
“The kids have been great, but you can’t keep stringing them along. We’ve just been preparing them to play some games.”
Proctor senior Rachel Stuhlmueller is one of the best goalkeepers in the state regardless of division. She’s still waiting for the chance to show it this fall.
“We’re all just frustrated. We all just want to play and we’ve got to the point where we’re wearing masks, we’re staying six feet away from each other and we’re doing all the things that we can,” Stuhlmueller said. “If they were going to cancel the season, they should have just canceled it, instead of pushing everything back and giving us hope.”
