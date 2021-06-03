Mill River’s Annika Heintz and Springfield’s Donavin Sprano were among the local state champions at Saturday’s Division III track and field championships in Windsor, and this weekend, the rest of the Vermont athletes take their run at the glory.
The Division IV championships are set for Friday at the Track at Knapp Field, located in Dana Thompson Recreation Park in Manchester. Events are slated to start at 11 a.m.
The Division I and II championships follow on Saturday morning. The D-I meet is hosted in Burlington, while the D-II meet takes place in South Burlington.
With championship season upon us, let’s look at some of the local athletes to watch this weekend.
Division IVBerkley Hutchins, Green Mountain: Hutchins should be a contender for a crown in field events. Her strongest events are the discus and shot put, which she has routinely won during GM meets this year. She also has been a standout in high jump.
Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland: Lanfear was the 2019 D-IV champion in javelin and she’s as good a pick as any to be a favorite again this year. Her top mark of the season was an 87 foot, 5 inch throw at Burr and Burton.
Grace Tyrrell, Green Mountain: Tyrrell has been a force in short-distance races this spring and is commonly one of the top finishers in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races.
Mac Perry, West Rutland: Perry has not only dominated in running events at D-IV meets. He’s proven himself against the state’s top runners. At the Essex Invitational last weekend, a meet that brings out the best of the best in a tune-up for states, he finished second in the 110m and 300m hurdles and he was competitive in the 100 and 200.
Mitchell Rounds, Green Mountain: Rounds’ personal best in the 100 on May 1 was the fastest time ran in the event by a GM runner this spring. He’s been versatile competing in long jump and triple jump, along with his running events.
Ben Munukka, Green Mountain: Another one of the Chieftains best short-burst runners. He set a pair of running personal records on May 15 at a meet hosted by Bellows Falls.
Tyler Serrani, West Rutland: Serrani is West Rutland’s best jumper. His best marks of the season are 39-00 in triple jump, 20-05 in long jump and 5-00 in high jump. Serrani is also elite in the javelin.
Division I
Brady Geisler, Rutland: Geisler is Rutland’s best 3000-meter runner and it’s showed throughout the season. He’s routinely the top dog at the Ravens’ local meets, and last week in Essex, he was third in the event. Geisler also has a state entry for the 1500.
Eli Rosi, Rutland: The definition of fast, Rosi could be a contender in the 800 and 1500 races on Saturday, races he’s been one of the best in consistently at Rutland’s local meets.
Slade Postemski, Rutland: Postemski has shined the most in field events this spring, whether it be throwing, like the shot put and discus, or jumping, like the long jump and high jump. He has entries for the high jump, long jump and 100 this weekend in Burlington.
Isabel Crossman, Rutland: Crossman has been versatile for Rutland, competing in running and throwing events. She’s entered for the 100m hurdles and a pair of relays at states.
Division IIEmma Briggs, Fair Haven: One of the best pole vaulters in the state, Briggs could be one of the favorites to win the event on Saturday. She’s coming off a win in the event in Essex last weekend. She’s also a strong short-distance runner.
Alexandra Williams, Fair Haven: The short-distance running events are Williams’ specialty. She was 10th in the 400 in Essex and is consistently a top finisher in the 100, 200 and 400 at the Slaters’ local meets.
Megan Ezzo, Fair Haven: Ezzo is Fair Haven’s best jumper. She had an eighth-place finish in high jump in Essex. Her best high jump of the year was 4-10 at Mount Anthony. Her best mark in long jump is 13-09 and her top triple jump was 30-01.
Nate Stone, Fair Haven: Stone shines in field events for the Slaters, earning fifth in shot put in Essex. He’s strong in discus and javelin as well.
Reilly Flanders, Fair Haven: Flanders is great in short-distance events. He’s the lone Slater with a 100 time below 12 seconds this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.