Jahmalie McKenzie found America. Then, he found football. The former would have have been a much tougher transition without the latter.
A junior at Rutland High, McKenzie had his first exposure to football as a sophomore after arriving in this country from Jamaica in 2019.
"I didn't know football when I came here," said the soft spoken McKenzie. "We only had soccer in Jamaica.
"Coach Norman told me about."
Rutland High head football coach Mike Norman has seen McKenzie grow from a shy sophomore into a self-assured junior who has many friends and carries himself with confidence.
First, he had to navigate the language barrier.
McKenzie credits foreign language teacher Patricia Alonso with helping him to do that.
"She took him under her wing," Norman said.
They do speak a type of English in Jamaica but it is markedly different than what we communicate with in the United States.
"It's called Creole. It is very different," McKenzie said.
The first time he ever played football was that sophomore season when Vermont was transitioning to a very different version of the game due to COVID — the 7-on-7, pass-only, one-hand touch brand of football.
"He did not play tackle football until last fall," Norman said.
He primarily played on the JV squad although he did see some varsity action.
"He will be a varsity football player," said Norman, looking ahead to McKenzie's senior season this fall.
He is a two-way lineman and has worked very hard to transform his body in the two years he has been in the football program. He has shed a lot of pounds through diligently working out.
It is a facet of the sport he relishes.
"I like working out and I like the hitting," McKenzie said.
He likes it well enough to be thinking that he would love to play the game in college.
He is looking forward to the summer months and all the training that goes with it – the early morning lifting in the high school weight room and those morning runs from the high school down Stratton Road to Olivia's convenience store and back.
He also plans to attend the Southern Vermont Football Camp in Rutland operated by Chris Redding.
He attributes his large circle of friends and his ability to socialize to football.
"It has helped me a lot. I has made it so that I wasn't nervous any more," McKenzie said.
"Football is a different deal and he has taken right to it," Norman said.
McKenzie is also a member of the Rutland High track and field team.
"Sports has really helped him to come out of his shell," Norman said. "He has a lot of very good friends. He has taken advantage of what athletics has to offer."
A very special moment last fall was when McKenzie became an American citizen.
"He came back to practice the next day and we made a public announcement to the team," Norman said.
"It is a credit to his family, especially his mother (Justine)," Norman said. "She sacrificed a lot to bring the family here."
High school football season will be upon us before you know it. The lights come on at Rutland High's Alumni Field on Sept. 2 with the Essex Hornets in town.
Friday night high school football is a very special slice of America.
Jahmalie McKenzie loves it all — football, the bright lights and America.
