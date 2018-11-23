When Bob Godlewski was still the baseball coach at College of St. Joseph, he had a dream. It was to enhance the already gorgeous St. Peter’s Field with a covered grandstand behind home plate.
When you think about it, that is the only thing the park is missing. It has the beauty and history in spades.
Hall of Famer Robin Roberts and New York Giants star Johnny Antonelli pitched at St. Peter’s Field. They pitched in the older Northern League, which played to huge crowds.
Tenney Field in Brattleboro also has the history. Roberts pitched there when Brattleboro was a dot on the Northern League map.
Ah, but Tenney Field also has St. Peter’s Field’s missing ingredient: a covered grandstand.
At least for now.
There is a movement by the School Board to raze the old grandstand.
They have reasons. They want to move home plate back so that the soccer and field hockey fields can be approved by the Vermont Principals’ Association for playoff games. Since they overlap with the baseball diamond, those fields are currently on the VPA’s list of unapproved fields for playoffs.
If you are familiar with the old soccer field at Proctor High School overlapping with the dirt infield, you have the picture.
There is also the fact that the current grandstand is not wheelchair accessible.
But there is plenty of support to save and restore the grandstand. A committee has been formed and members are confident the funds can be raised to restore the grandstand and make it handicapped accessible.
The grandstands have been roped off and have not been in use for the past two seasons.
Devin Rhodes, a former baseball standout for Brattleboro Union High School and for the Brattleboro Post 5 American Legion baseball team, is a member of the committee.
He voiced his concerns and the committee’s plans at a board meeting earlier this month.
“When I was growing up in Brattleboro, all I ever wanted to do was play baseball in front of my family and friends in that grandstand,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said the support for saving and restoring the grandstand is considerable, including two companies in town willing to donate the time and materials to do the job.
“They don’t understand the history,” Rhodes said of the board.
The history is rich. Even my own memories of watching baseball under the roof of that grandstand, protected from rain or blazing sun, are special.
Brattleboro is a baseball town. And you don’t have to go all the way to the old Northern League in the 1940s to appreciate it.
Who can forget Dave McGinn pitching Brattleboro to the 1978 high school state championship by winning all four postseason games, surrendering one earned run over 26 innings. It landed him a spot in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd.
That history runs right through the recent years of Leif Bigelow pitching his way to a baseball scholarship at the University of Connecticut after a starry career at Brattleboro Union High and Post 5.
The cavalcade of stars and special moments goes on and on and being able to see shielded from the elements by the one covered grandstand in southern Vermont made it all even better.
It’s little wonder the committee has gained traction and mustered support.
“We’ve gotten letters from former players and opposing coaches,” Rhodes said.
Fundraising events on the drawing board include an Alumni Game and possibly a wiffle ball tournament.
The grandstand was built in 1947 after a fire the previous year took down the one before it.
Fans have viewed Carlton Fisk, now enshrined in Cooperstown, play on the diamond for Bellows Falls Post 37.
They have watched Mark Brown, of North Walpole, New Hampshire, play here before he went on to pitch for the Baltimore Orioles.
One of my favorite Brattleboro baseball memories is watching Jeff Vigneau, the guy we used to cal the Iron Man, when he pitched for Brattleboro Post 5. There were not the pitch count rules of today when he pitched. Every weekend for a doubleheader they would give Vigneau the ball for the first game and he would pitch all seven innings. Then, they would send him right back out there for the second game and he would pitch the first five.
It would be possible to talk about Brattleboro baseball lore forever.
But what’s most important is that it will all be able to be enjoyed once again from beneath that storied covered grandstand.
