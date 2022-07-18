WEST HAVEN — Healthy crowds of Hometown Heroes cheered on Devil’s Bowl Speedway competitors Saturday night including Sunoco Sportsman Modified driver Troy Audet, who earned his second win of the season in the 30-lap main event.
Cody O’Brien, Tim Aldrighetti, Adam LaFountain, Logan Dennis and Matt Wade also earned victories on a night honoring first responders and military at the bowl.
Troy Audet and Brent Warren would lead the 28-car Sunoco Sportsman Modified field to the high-flying green silk flown by Bob Bigelow. The two drivers would swap the lead early, with Audet finally securing the top spot for good on lap eight with his G.Stone Commercial number 13A.
Jimmy Davis gave chase in the East Coast Rubbish Removal 24 car racing from 10th to second, but would run out of time.
Johnny Bruno driving his Bruno’s Towing 22 Bicknell was doing some shaking and moving racing his way forward from his ninth starting spot to inside the top five. The Back Road Hair Styles Hair Salon 60W of Anthony Warren raced his way inside the top five.
It would all happen behind Audet, as he’d win his second of the season. Davis, Bruno, Walt Hammond Jr. and Anthony Warren completed the top five finishers.
Audet, Austin Comes and James Hanson were heat race winners. Vince Quenneville earned the CJ Richards Memorial Hard Charger honors, worth a $100 bonus. Quenneville started 23rd and raced his way to ninth.
Twin 20’s for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman division meant double the action. Springfield driver Cody O’Brien raced from his ftfth starting spot to the win in Twin 20 number 1. He was followed by ‘Santa’ Bob Kilburn, Gary English, Jason Quenneville and Randy Ryan who completed the top five finishers.
In O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman twin 20 number 2, it was Bethel driver Tim Aldrighetti who raced his way to victory lane after starting 6th at the drop of the green. He was followed by John Gosselin, William Duprey, Hunter Nutter and Alex Layn who completed the top five.
Mike McGinn, Cody O’Brien and Josh LeClaire earned heat race victories.
Adam LaFountain earned victory in the 20-lap Hoosier Daddy Racing Rookie Sportsman main event. The Starksboro racer started fourth, took the lead on lap 4, and never looked back. Kamden Duffy, Daryl Gebo, Josh Bussino and Holden Bass would round out the top five.
Holden Bass and Adam LaFountain were heat race winners.
Matt Wade claimed victory in the 15-lap Mini Stock A-Main. It’s his first win this season and comes at a good time considering the Fair Haven driver is currently third in championship point standings. He would be followed by Adam Mahoney, Chris Sumner, Chase Allen and Jake Barrows.
Griff Mahoney, Chris Sumner and Austin McKirryher were heat race winners. Nick Melotti won the 10-lap Mini Stock B-Main.
Current point leader Logan Dennis raced his way to another Friend Construction 15-lap 500cc Mini Sprint feature win on Hometown Heroes night. It was his second victory of the season helping extend the point lead for the Whiting driver. Rounding out the top five finishers were Chayton Young, Lane Saville, Chris Lennox and Kevin Smith.
Lane Saville and Gage Provencher were heat race winners.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is CCV (Community College of Vermont) night including an appearance by the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series. All weekly divisions will be in action with pit gates opening at 3 p.m., grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m., and racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
SUNOCO SPORTSMAN MODIFIED FEATURE RESULTS (30 Laps) – 1) TROY AUDET, 2) Jimmy Davis, 3) Johnny Bruno, 4) Walt Hammond Jr., 5) Anthony Warren, 6) Justin Comes, 7) James Hanson, 8) Tanner Siemons, 9) Vince Quenneville, 10) Brent Warren, 11) Todd Stone, 12) Marty Kelly III, 13) Jimmy Ryan, 14) Brian Whittemore, 15) Tim LaDuc, 16) Elmo Reckner, 17) Josh Masterson, 18) Mike Palmer, 19) David Bosclair, 20) Don Mattison, 21) Justin Stone, 22) Frank Hoard III, 23) Austin Comes, 24) Billy Lussier, 25) Dylan Madsen, 26) Shawn McPhee, 27) Walter Hammond, 28) Adam Piper.
O’REILEY AUTO PARTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN TWIN 20 #1 FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) CODY O’BRIEN, 2) Bob Kilburn, 3) Gary English, 4) Jason Quenneville, 5) Randy Ryan, 6) Josh LeClaire, 7) Evan Roberts, 8) Corey Castell, 9) Freddie Little, 10) Hunter Nutter, 11) Anthony Ryan, 12) William Duprey, 13) John Gosselin, 14) Tim Aldrighetti, 15) Katrina Bean, 16) Alex Layn, 17) AJ Munger, 18) Wade Acker, 19) Justin Lilly, 20) Mike McGinn, 21) Bubba McPhee.
O’REILEY AUTO PARTS LIMITED SPORTSMAN TWIN 20 #2 FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) TIM ALDRIGHETTI, 2) John Gosselin, 3) William Duprey, 4) Hunter Nutter, 5) Alex Layn, 6) Justin Lilly, 7) Evan Roberts, 8) Josh LeClaire, 9) Anthony Ryan, 10) Freddie Little, 11) Corey Castell, 12) Bob Kilburn, 13) Katrina Bean, 14) Bubba McPhee, 15) Alex Layn, 16) Gary English, 17) Mike McGinn, 18) Cody O’Brien, 19) Randy Ryan, 20) Jason Quenneville, 21) AJ Munger.
HOOSIER DADDY RACING ROOKIE SPORTSMAN FEATURE RESULTS (20 Laps) – 1) ADAM LAFOUNTAIN, 2) Kamden Duffy, 3) Daryl Gebo, 4) Josh Bussino, 5) Holden Bass, 6) Randy Edson, 7) Bobbie Hults, 8) Ed bell, 9) Robert Gauthier, 10) Donald Williams, 11) Nick Austin-Neil, 12) Boomer Patterson, 13) Jason Kerr, 14) Williams Lussier Jr., 15) Russ Farr.
MINI STOCK A-MAIN FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) MATT WADE, 2) Adam Mahoney, 3) Chris Sumner, 4) Chase Allen, 5) Jake Barrows, 6) Tom Severance, 7) Griff Mahoney, 8) Jarrod Colburn, 9) Craig Kirby, 10) Mark Mahoney, 11) Cody Dion, 12) Jake Mallory, 13) Damian Olden, 14) Hunter Clark, 15) Ron Alger, 16) Levi Cram, 17) Robert Steves, 18) Clemmy Bell, 19) Alan Hewitt, 20) Brian Blake, 21) Austin McKirryher, 22) Freddy Burch, 23) Carl Lapoint, 24) Jakobee Alger.
MINI STOCK B-MAIN FEATURE RESULTS (10 Laps) – 1) NICK MELOTTI, 2) TJ Knight, 3) Willie Rice, 4) Mary Gardner, 5) Alton McCoy, 6) Tim Robinson, 7) Chris Hewitt, 8) Tyler Bell.
FRIEND CONSTRUCTION 500CC MINI SPRINT FEATURE RESULTS (15 Laps) – 1) LOGAN DENNIS, 2) Chayton Young, 3) Lane Saville, 4) Chris Lennox, 5) Kevin Smith, 6) Ray Hanson, 7) Vern Woodard, 8) Gage Provencher, 9) Thomas Kasuba, 10) Roger LaDuc, 11) Ashleigh Kelzer, 12) Aidin Benoure, 13) Raelin Dunham, 14) Damen Kasuba.
