WEST HAVEN — Matt Sheppard may have led the Short Track Super Series North Region Modifieds to the checkered flag, but Devil’s Bowl Speedway also had their weekly stars on display during a historic Slate Valley racing event on Sunday.
Browns Quarry Slate presented unique trophies to the victors including Troy Audet, who earned his first win of the season in style claiming the 40-lap Sunoco Sportsman Modified victory worth $2,000. Josh LeClaire, Chris Sumner and TJ Knight were also victorious.
In the Sportsman Modified race, Audet took the lead on lap two and never looked back.
The race behind him was heated between Walter Hammond, Josh Masterson, Johnny Bruno, Anthony Warren, Jimmy Davis and Shawn McPhee who were all trying to earn top-five positions early on.
While they mixed it up drivers like Elmo Reckner, Vince Quenneville, and Justin Stone were making their way through the field on what drivers called a slick, but very racey track surface.
By races end it was Audet’s kind of day picking up the big payday on a very special of night at the bowl. Josh Masterson, Jimmy Davis, Elmo Reckner, and Vince Quenneville rounded out the top five finishers.
Jimmy Davis, David Bosclair, and Anthony Warren were heat race winners. Billy Lussier earned Elmo’s Pit Stop Bonus Bucks worth $100 via random draw at the pit meeting, while Quenneville earned the Mike ‘Muffer’ Roberts Hard Charger, also worth $100, for his efforts starting 14th and finishing 5th.
Josh LeClaire earned his second victory of the season after winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature. He chased down early race leader Alex Layn to take the top spot and race his way to another win. Worthy to note Steve Miller, who is a two-time Rookie Sportsman winner, raced with the Limited Field earning a sixth-place finish. Alex Layn, Bubba McPhee, Evan Roberts and Cody O’Brien rounded out the top-five finishers.
Evan Roberts, Cody O’Brien, and Alex Layn earned heat race victories.
Mini Stocks were featured during the Slate Valley program Sunday night, once again with a large field of racers on hand. They competed in twin 20-lap feature events, which Chris Sumner picked up his fourth win of the year in Twin No. 1. He was followed by Brian Blake, Tyler Bell, Freddy Burch and Adam Mahoney rounding out the top five.
In Mini Stock Twin 20-lap feature No. 2, TJ Knight earned his first victory of the 2022 racing season. He was followed by Matt Wade, Clemmy Bell, Derrick Counter and Craig Kirby. No heat races were run this week, as it was a twin feature-only format.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday is another special program on G. Stone Motors night featuring the ever-popular Kiddie Ride night, along with all divisions in action. Pit gates open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
