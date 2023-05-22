WEST HAVEN — Troy Audet technically has not lost a race that he has competed in at Devil’s Bowl Speedway during the last two weeks, but that does not mean that the road has been an easy one for him.
The Bridport driver topped the Sunoco Sportsman Modified feature on Sunday – which was postponed on Saturday by rain – to headline a list of winners that included Scott Towslee, Nick Austin-Neil, Logan Denis, Jason Porter and Eric Leno.
Audet won his qualifying heat race on May 13 at Devil’s Bowl, only to crash at the finish line after contact with another car. Audet’s car was heavily damaged and he was forced to withdraw from the feature race that night, but a week’s worth of repair work found him just as fast on Sunday night as he was before the accident.
Audet won his qualifying heat again and then led every circuit of the 30-lap feature, but that was no walk in the park, either. Dealing with several restarts and a hard charge by Jimmy Ryan, he made a brilliant crossover move to regain the point and drive off with the victory.
Ryan settled for third after Walter J. Hammond swooped in for the runner-up spot. Adam Piper ran up front all race and finished an impressive fourth, and Tanner Siemons took fifth place.
Modified newcomer Scott Towslee was the official winner of the 25-lap O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman feature following post-race technical inspection. The Manchester youngster led a dozen laps in the middle of the race before giving up the lead to Timmy Aldrighetti and crossing the finish line second, but a rev box violation left Aldrighetti disqualified and allowed Towslee to inherit the win.
Randy Ryan finished second officially, and early-season championship point leader Hunter Nutter was third. Katrina Bean and Gary English were next in line.
First-time winner Nick Austin-Neil, of Salisbury, won the 20-lap Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman race. Donald Williams was the runner-up and point leader Tyler Travis took third place. Mike Clark held on for fourth place after leading, with Bobbi Jo Hults fifth.
The Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division ran a three-segment special event, with the overall winner determined by a scoring point system. Defending champion Logan Denis became the first repeat winner at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2023 by taking the overall victory; the Whiting youngster finished third in each of the first two 12-lap segments and won the final leg to score 7 points (3, 3, 1) and claim the lowest overall total.
Roger LaDuc was the overall runner-up with finishes of first, seventh, and second for 10 points. John Smith was third overall with 13 points, ahead of Chayton Young with 14 points and Kevin Smith with 15 points.
Veteran Jason Porter, returning for the first time in five years, won the Mini Stock race. Former champions Craig Kirby and Chris Conroy finished second and third, respectively, followed by Cody Dion and Ryan Senecal.
The event finished with the season’s first 50-lap Enduro race, which saw several red flags. Whiting's Eric Leno was the winner, narrowly holding off teammate Brent Wilbur.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action with a two-day event on Memorial Day weekend, as the annual “Northeast Crate Nationals” return. Racing starts on Saturday at 5 p.m. with weekly divisions in action.
Qualifying for the headline Sportsman Modified division starts on Sunday, May 28, at 5:00 p.m., followed by the 100-lap, $5,000-to-win main event. Also on the Sunday card are the Sprint Cars of New England and feature races for the Limited Sportsman and Mini Stock divisions.
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Sunoco Sportsman Modified Feature (30 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (2) Troy Audet, Bridport, Vt.
2. (8) Walter J. Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
3. (9) Jimmy Ryan, Shoreham, Vt.
4. (1) Adam Piper, Leicester, Vt.
5. (11) Tanner Siemons, Orford, N.H.
6. (20) Brian Calabrese, Johnstown, N.Y.
7. (10) Marty Kelly III, Shaftsbury, Vt.
8. (15) Tim LaDuc, Orwell, Vt.
9. (13) Billy Lussier, Fair Haven, Vt.
10. (16) Justin Comes, Middlebury, Vt.
11. (3) Walt Hammond Jr., Canaan, N.H.
12. (7) Mike Fisher, Castleton, Vt.
13. (12) David Boisclair, Watervliet, N.Y.
14. (14) Frank Hoard III, Manchester Center, Vt.
15. (22) Vince Quenneville, Brandon, Vt.
16. (25) Kevin Chaffee, Bradford, Vt.
17. (4) James Hanson, Orwell, Vt.
18. (28) Max Dolliver, Londonderry, N.H.
19. (26) Bubba McPhee, Rutland, Vt.
20. (6) Anthony Warren, Shoreham, Vt.
21. (21) Jason Bruno, Morrisonville, N.Y.
22. (17) # Evan Roberts, Fletcher, Vt.
23. (24) Brian Whittemore, Pittsford, Vt.
24. (5) Austin Comes, Middlebury, Vt.
25. (23) Allan Hammond, Canaan, N.H.
26. (29) Wayne Stearns, Bradford, Vt.
27. (27) Brent Warren, Salisbury, Vt.
28. (30) Ashton Pierson, East Corinth, Vt.
29. (19) # Josh LeClaire, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
30. (18) Travis Billington, South Glens Falls, N.Y.
Hard Charger $100 Bonus: Brian Calabrese (+14 positions)
Heat Winners: Troy Audet, Adam Piper, Anthony Warren
O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman Feature (25 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (3) Scott Towslee, Manchester, Vt.
2. (9) Randy Ryan, Orwell, Vt.
3. (11) Hunter Nutter, Orford, N.H.
4. (2) Katrina Bean, Benson, Vt.
5. (10) Gary English, Salisbury, Vt.
6. (6) Alex Layn, New Haven, Vt.
7. (15) Bob Kilburn, Fair Haven, Vt.
8. (14) A.J. Munger, Benson Landing, Vt.
9. (1) John Gosselin, Shoreham, Vt.
10. (16) Freddie Little, Salisbury, Vt.
11. (8) Steve Miller, New Haven, Vt.
12. (20) # William Lussier Jr., Fair Haven, Vt.
13. (13) Jason Quenneville, Quechee, Vt.
14. (7) Justin Lilly, Castleton, Vt.
15. (18) # Kamden Duffy, Richmond, N.H.
16. (19) # Daryl Gebo, Orwell, Vt.
17. (17) Kyle Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
18. (12) Anthony Ryan, Benson, Vt.
Disqualified: (5) Timmy Aldrighetti, Bethel, Vt. – Rev Box
Did Not Start: William Duprey, Hydeville, Vt.
Heat Winners: A.J. Munger, Timmy Aldrighetti, Alex Layn
Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman Feature (20 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
1. (2) Nick Austin-Neil, Salisbury, Vt.
2. (6) Donald Williams, Ripton, Vt.
3. (8) Tyler Travis, Hartland, Vt.
4. (1) Michael Clark Jr., Salisbury, Vt.
5. (5) Bobbi Jo Hults, Benson, Vt.
6. (9) Adam LaFountain, Starksboro, Vt.
7. (15) Eric Shaw, Wells, Vt.
8. (7) Randy Edson, Orwell, Vt.
9. (12) Russ Farr, Granville, N.Y.
10. (17) Matt Wade, Fair Haven, Vt.
11. (13) Boomer Patterson, Milton, Vt.
12. (16) Allen Hewitt, Rutland, Vt.
13. (10) Derrick Counter, Salisbury, Vt.
14. (4) Holden Bass, Benson, Vt.
15. (11) Jason Kerr, Shoreham, Vt.
16. (14) Ed Bell, Queensbury, N.Y.
17. (3) Aaron Clark, Bristol, Vt.
Heat Winners: Michael Clark Jr., Nick Austin-Neil
Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint Feature (3 x 12 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown-Segment Score
# - denotes rookie
1. (9) Logan Denis, Whiting, Vt. – 7 pts. (3, 3, 1)
2. (4) Roger LaDuc, Castleton, Vt. – 10 pts. (1, 7, 2)
3. (7) John Smith, Poultney, Vt. – 13 pts. (5, 5, 3)
4. (10) Chayton Young, Wynantskill, N.Y. – 14 pts. (6, 2, 6)
5. (1) Kevin Smith, Brandon, Vt. – 15 pts. (2, 6, 7)
6. (5) Joe Kemp, West Rutland, Vt. – 17 pts. (4, 8, 5)
7. (6) Ray Hanson, Orwell, Vt. – 20 pts. (12, 4, 4)
8. (12) # John Carleton, Chittenden, Vt. – 23 pts. (10, 1, 12)
9. (8) Gage Provencher, Bridport, Vt. – 24 pts. (7, 9, 8)
10. (2) Raelin Dunham, Queensbury, N.Y. – 27 pts. (8, 10, 9)
11. (3) Tommie Kasuba, Castleton, Vt. – 30 pts. (9, 11, 10)
12. (11) # Quinn Quenneville, Brandon, Vt. – 36 pts. (11, 12, 13)
13. (13) Rick Balla, Charlestown, N.H. – 37 pts. (13, 13, 11)
Segment Winners: Roger LaDuc, John Carleton, Logan Denis
Mini Stock A-Feature (15 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (15) Jason Porter, Freeport, Maine
2. (14) Craig Kirby, St. Albans, Vt.
3. (11) Chris Conroy, Newport, N.H.
4. (9) Cody Dion, Rutland, Vt.
5. (22) Ryan Senecal, Plattsburgh, N.Y.
6. (18) Levi Cram, Leicester, Vt.
7. (17) Austin McKirryher, Proctor, Vt.
8. (19) # Ryan Patch, Rutland, Vt.
9. (6) Griff Mahoney, Bristol, Vt.
10. (12) Jake Barrows, Cornwall, Vt.
11. (4) Tom Severance, Fair Haven, Vt.
12. (16) Clemmy Bell, Peru, N.Y.
13. (13) Chase Allen, Fair Haven, Vt.
14. (8) Brian Blake, Cornwall, Vt.
15. (3) Scott Chandler, Pittsford, Vt.
16. (21) Jake Fountain, Dannemora, N.Y.
17. (10) Adam Mahoney, Whitehall, N.Y.
18. (5) Damian Olden, Fair Haven, Vt.
19. (2) Andrea Noble, Wells, Vt.
20. (20) Nick Melotti, Mendon, Vt.
21. (7) Ronnie Alger, Orwell, Vt.
22. (1) Donald Olden, Poultney, Vt.
Heat Winners: Brian Blake, Chris Conroy, Adam Mahoney
Mini Stock B-Feature (10 laps)
Pos.-(Start)-Driver-Hometown
# - denotes rookie
1. (5) Jakobee Alger, Orwell, Vt.
2. (3) T.J. Knight, Wells, Vt.
3. (8) Mark Mahoney, Brandon, Vt.
4. (1) Alton McCoy, Whitehall, N.Y.
5. (12) # Justin Cook, Peru, N.Y.
6. (4) Adam Stewart, Benson, Vt.
7. (10) Willie Rice, Poultney, Vt.
8. (13) Tim Robinson, Center Rutland, Vt.
9. (7) Luke Fellows, Swanton, Vt.
10. (2) # Becky Bruce-Girard, Poultney, Vt.
11. (8) Chris Hewitt, Pittsford, Vt.
12. (11) # Robert Steves, Castleton, Vt.
Did Not Start: Jarrod Colburn, Rutland, Vt.
Enduro Series Feature (50 laps)
Winner – Eric Leno, Whiting, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.