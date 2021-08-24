It can get lonely at the top.
The Mill River and Rutland cheerleading teams know that feeling very well. The Minutemen have won the Division II state championship four years in a row, and five out of the last six years, and the Ravens are seven-time defending Division I champions.
With their close proximity and their constant level of success, both teams have found a partner in each other, often practicing together and putting in work that will benefit everyone involved.
Baylee Austin graduated from Rutland High School just a few months ago and she’s not waiting long to go into the coaching ranks. Austin was recently approved to be the new Mill River cheerleading coach, taking over for Tabitha Moore.
“Rutland and Mill River have always been close, so when I heard that their coach was retiring, I knew it would be a great fit,” Austin said.
Considering she just turned her tassel a few months ago, Austin is very much accustomed to the athletes she’ll be working with at Mill River, some of which she is just a grade ahead of.
Austin is also a coach at Peak Performance All-Star Cheer, based out of Rutland, which is owned by longtime Rutland High cheer coach Cara Gauvin.
“I’ve worked with a lot of them at Peak,” Austin said. “It’s a lot easier to get things done because they know me. We have a great community.”
Between her school responsibilities and coaching at Peak, she was already used to juggling a lot of things at once.
Taking on the job with the Minutemen, she’s having to do manage her time wisely.
On top of coaching Mill River, she is also going to school at Community College of Vermont, getting her business degree and she is also putting in work to get a license in hairdressing.
“For school, I’m just online, so I can do the work around my schedule,” Austin said. “For hairdressing, I have to it during the day.”
Some schools didn’t have fall cheer last year given the situation with COVID and Mill River fell into that category.
“It’s big for Mill River to have it back,” Austin said.
The fall season is typically the less strenuous of the two cheer seasons. The main focus for the fall is cheering at games because there is no competitive component.
The winter is when it ratchets up, where teams have competitions ahead of the state championship meet held in March.
“The winter is much more strict,” Austin said. “The fall season is strictly games and preparation for the winter season. The winter season is grind time.”
Austin looks forward to that grind.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.