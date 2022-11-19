There's something in the water of Milton, Massachusetts. The Norfolk County town accounted for half of the goals in a 4-1 win for the Babson College men's hockey team against Castleton University Saturday at Spartan Arena.
Brothers senior Chris Rooney and first-year Tommy Rooney, both from the Boston suburb, accounted for the Beavers' first two goals in a game where they would never trail.
Chris Rooney opened the scoring late in the first in an evenly-played period. The Catholic Memorial alumnus got himself to the left slot around the goal the goal and scored on an assist from Max Torrez and South Hero native Sam Sibold.
His brother Tommy Rooney extended the lead within the first three minutes of the second period, burying a goal from just outside the crease.
The game was as tightly-played as they come with the shots on goal being fairly close throughout.
It was also a contest filled with penalties. Babson struggled to stay out of the box all night long, picking up eight penalties to Castleton's four.
The Spartans couldn't take advantage of too often with the man advantage, but the Beavers' penalty troubles did result in Castleton's lone goal.
Midway through the second period, Babson picked up three penalties within a 65-second span. On the power play, Andrew Stefura ripped a shot that went off the end boards and bounced back to Zach Trempner. Tremper found Stefura and Spartan sophomore cut the deficit in half.
It was Stefura's third goal in four games.
Castleton had two power play goals in its 4-3 win against the University of Southern Maine on Friday and have been great with the man advantage all year.
Given the sheer amount of power play opportunities, the Spartans would have loved to replicate the kind of success they had on Friday, but Castleton coach Kyle Richards can't complain too much with the group continuing to produce.
"It would have been nice to have a few more tonight, but that's how the power play goes," Richards said. "It's hot and cold. I guess if you're scoring on it every game, you can't complain too much."
Babson put the game out of reach with two third-period goals. The Beavers netted their third goal with less than five minutes to play with a hard rip from the right side just inside the blue line by Nolan Woudenberg. Babson got its final goal from Wyatt George with an empty net.
Both squads went with young goaltenders on Saturday. CU sophomore Dominic Rodrigue had 32 saves and Beavers freshman netminder Nate Mueller had 33 stops.
Castleton has shown it can hang with the New England Hockey Conference's best. The Spartans beat perennial power Norwich earlier in the season and hung tight with seventh-ranked Beavers on Saturday.
The efforts are positive signs for Castleton with strong clubs like Hobart and Elmira looming in the next couple weeks.
"As far as sticking to plan and the process, I'm super proud of the effort," Richards said. "That's the seventh-ranked team in the country. Minus a couple mistakes on our end and a couple of ones that didn't go in for us, we're right there."
On Friday against USM, the Spartans jumped on the board with a pair of power play goals in the first period. Stefura netted the first goal, assisted by Zach Trempner and Zach Papapetros.
Brandon Picard extended the lead in the final minute of the first on an assist by Jason Atkinson and Jackson Edwards.
Castleton added two more goals in the second period. Edwards scored assisted by Bryce Irwin and Atkinson scored assisted by Edwards and Anthony Persi.
USM made it interesting down the stretch, scoring three third-period goals, but the Spartans held on.
Castleton (2-5) hosts the Terry Moran Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Spartan Arena. The Spartans open the tournament at 7 p.m. on Friday against Franklin Pierce University.
Castleton won the Thanksgiving weekend tournament last year.
