WEST RUTLAND — Even with a mask covering his face, you could see that West Rutland girls basketball coach Carl Serrani was smiling as he talked about his 2021 schedule having two games with Mid-Vermont Christian on it.
His Golden Horde had their season ended in the semifinals by Mid-Vermont back in March.
That wasn’t the only reason Serrani was smiling. The Horde were finally back in the gym, back after the lengthy delay for practice that normally would have begun in December were it not for COVID.
Monday everything seemed somewhat normal with balls bouncing on the first day of practice.
“I’m excited. It feels like we have been waiting forever,” said West Rutland’s talented post player Elizabeth Bailey.
“I am just glad we can get them back in the gym again,” Serrani said.
The next step will be to play games. It is anybody’s guess when that will happen.
The most pessimistic folks wonder if there will even be a season.
Serrani is not among that group.
“I am feeling pretty good about the prospects of a season,” Serrani said.
Westside seniors like Bailey and Kiana Grabowski want desperately to have their final season, one in which they have a chance to get back to Barre Auditorium and, hopefully, settle the score with Mid-Vermont.
Yes, Mid-Vermont is on their mind.
“Usually, it is the Proctor and MSJ games we are thinking about and now there is someone else,” Bailey said.
On the other side of the mountain, Proctor coach Jake Eaton had both the boys and girls basketball teams in the Almo Buggiani Gym. Eaton, also the athletic director, does not have a girls hoop coach on board yet.
“It was good for the heart and soul to be in the gym again,” Eaton said.
“The numbers are great. The kids were flying around. Most of them haven’t been doing much since the state championship soccer game.
“How many times have kids not been playing any sports for six weeks?”
Bailey has a lot rolling around in her head. There’s this senior season where she would love to help the Golden Horde to have a happier ending.
She is also looking forward to that next chapter. She will likely be playing college basketball on the 260-acre campus of SUNY Fredonia in western New York State.
The 6-foot-1 Bailey has been recruited by other NCAA Division III programs like UMass Dartmouth and SUNY Potsdam but became enamored of SUNY Fredonia on a visit this summer.
“I fell in love with the campus and the people,” Bailey said.
Her career objective is to be a speech pathologist and Fredonia has one of the best programs for that in the Northeast.
“Mid-Vermont had some young players. They will be very good. Their point guard will be really good this year,” Grabowski said.
The Quechee school has been fortified by players from Sharon Academy and is one of the favorites, along with West Rutland, to get back to Barre.
Mid-Vermont was to have played Proctor in the state championship game but COVID reared its head and the game was never played.
The semifinal game against the Eagles was a rough one from the start for Westside. Grabowski was tagged with two fouls in the first quarter and four Horde starters fouled out.
Mid-Vermont went 15-for-18 from the line in the final quarter helped by Hayley Goodwin’s 10-for-10 performance. Mid-Vermont won going away, 61-49.
“We talked about it a little bit in the locker room but we didn’t dwell on it. It was a tough loss,” said Bailey at Monday’s practice.
The Mid-Vermont contest is the first game on Westside’s schedule right now but that is not likely to be the case as schedules get shuffled and the day to start playing games remains uncertain.
“It is hard to say when games will start. Everyone is starting practice on a different day. Some teams aren’t starting until Jan. 11 and I’ve heard of one not starting until Jan. 19,” West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
Serrani said he likes the Southern Vermont League’s reconfigured schedule that has his team renewing an old rivalry with Mill River and, of course, includes those games with Mid-Vermont.
There is uncertainty over the season, but Monday nothing could dampen the players’ outlook. They were back in the gym.
