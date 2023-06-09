It wasn't that long ago that the Mill River Union High School girls basketball team won a state title. Coach Ken Webb's Minutemen defeated Lake Region 50-46 in the Division II title game in 2015 for the program's only state crown.
They did get to the final game the next two years but since then the victories have been few and far between.
Darren Badgley, most recently the Rutland High girls junior varsity coach, will be the one trying to resurrect the program.
Badgley's assistant coach will be Tessa Maguire.
Badgley has already met with the players and Mill River will be competing in a summer league this season.
Rutland High girls varsity coach Nate Bellomo said that Badgley brings important qualities to the MRUHS program.
"First and foremost with Darren, it's about reliability and durability," Bellomo said. "He put a lot of time in. He went to all of my practices, observing and learning.
"I think that is what that program needs right now.
"He's got knowledge of the Xs and Os on offense and defense but I think the biggest thing he will bring is stability and consistency.
"I'm happy for him."
Mill River has a proud history in girls basketball.
Ella Bankert poured in 14 points in that state final victory over Lake Region in 2015 including eight points in the fourth quarter of the tight game.
It was Haley Hull's free throw that gave Mill River the lead for good with just 57 seconds remaining.
But the cavalcade of stars from much earlier years also still stirs the memories at the North Clarendon school.
There were 1,000-point scorers Becky Armstrong, Tia Ackley and Christina Raiche and there was Tiffany Corey who went on to lead the country in rebounding one year at Johnson State.
It's a long road back to the glory days but Badgley knows its has to start somewhere. He's ready to try.