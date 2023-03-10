High school soccer players today might find it hard to believe but there was a time when city rivals Rutland High and Mount St. Joseph would meet in girls soccer and MSJ was frequently the favorite.
Rutland was playing the Mounties in the mid-1990s in front of a large crowd. The contest was a classic, the teams locked in a scoreless tie late in the game.
Rutland was awarded a penalty kick with minutes remaining. Goalie Meredith Bagley had kept the net empty for Rutland and now coach Mike Kinsler was calling on her to take the penalty kick.
Bagley had made her mark as a goalie. She was named as the Vermont goalkeeper her senior year in 1995 for the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup Match against New Hampshire where she was named MVP in the Vermont victory via a shutout.
There were times in late October when games were on the line that she looked longingly up the field on cold and windy days, wishing she were one of the players with a chance to knock the ball in the net to decide the game.
Now, against her team's city rival, she had that chance.
Bagley drilled the PK into the net and Rutland won 1-0 against MSJ.
"It was an amazing moment. It was a very big upset," she said this week from her home in Connecticut where she lives with her wife Alexandria Davenport, 6-year-old son Lyle and 3-year-old daughter Ellis.
Soon, there will be another amazing moment. Bagley will be inducted into the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame on May 12 in Montpelier.
Wearing the Rutland uniform, she was a standout in soccer, ski racing and softball.
When asked, she can't choose a favorite sport.
"I love them all," Bagley said, adding that she cherishes the value of being a multi-sport athlete.
She is disappointed that more and more high school athletes choose to specialize in a sport.
Rutland High graduate Jake Eaton, a VPA Hall of Fame member, always said that one of his greatest regrets in high school was foregoing baseball his senior season to concentrate on getting ready for football at the University of Maine.
"I hope the value of being a multi-sport athlete will be part of the message at the banquet," Bagley said.
Bagley not only excelled in the three sports at Rutland High, she later played rugby where she was an outstanding tackler.
She was a state champion in ski racing, capturing both the slalom and giant slalom events two straight years.
She had an opportunity in 1995 to add a third jewel to the crown, but elected to attend the prestigious William Randolph Hearst Foundation U.S. Senate Program in Washington DC which conflicted with the state championships. She was one of two Vermont high school students selected to attend the event in Washington.
Despite her lavish individual success in team racing, she really enjoyed the team aspect. The camaraderie on the Rutland team coached by Greg McClallen was special to her.
She was part of Rutland High teams that won two of five consecutive state titles.
Playing softball at Rutland High for coach Dick Wright was also a special slice of her experience. She was named to the Vermont team that swept all three games from New Hampshire in the Twin State Softball Classic played in Burlington in 1995.
The next chapter: Harvard.
Bagley was only going to play soccer for the Crimson but when the snow cleared in the spring, she got bit by the softball bug and wound up being a two-sport college athlete.
One of the most memorable moments at Harvard came during a skills clinic held on campus.
There was a penalty kick contest and it featured Boston Red Sox shortstop Nomar Garciaparra as a celebrity attraction against a person that Bagley thought was going to be her coach.
She didn't discover that the person Garciaparra would be pitted against would be soccer star Mia Hamm until shortly before the contest.
Bagley was the goalie for the event.
Garciaparra grew up playing soccer in California and was very skilled, Bagley said.
She made a couple of saves against Garciaparra and one against Hamm who won the contest 4-3.
That was the beginning of something. Several years later, Garciaparra and Hamm were married.
The sport that Bagley admits to not being good at is basketball, perhaps owing to her vast commitment to ski racing during the winter.
Yet, she had a short stint as a writer for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer covering Seattle's WNBA team.
"It was fascinating to me. I was thrown right in to the deep end of professional journalism," Bagley said.
She had been living in Alabama where she was an Associate Professor in the Department of Communications and Informational Studies at the University of Alabama.
Recently, she and the family made the move to Connecticut, the decision colored largely by Alabama's attitude toward COVID. Bagley said the state barely acknowledged the virus.
Now, she is a remote professor at Alabama, teaching online classes in Communication Studies where topics like the coverage of gender equity and cultural values are explored.
When she discovered that she was going to be inducted into the VPA Hall of Fame, she was taken aback.
"I said, 'No way. I had been out of high school so long that I thought my time had come and gone. It was a very pleasant surprise.'"
The soccer pitch, ski courses, rugby field and softball diamond have produced so many challenges over the years, but the biggest one might come on May 12 in Montpelier.
The VPA attempts to condense the ceremony into a reasonable amount of time by limiting the time each inductee is allowed to speak.
If Bagley is to tell her vast story, the allotted time won't be nearly enough. She just might have to write a book.
