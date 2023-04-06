NORTHFIELD — Castleton University's Christopher Dindino was the star of the game but Norwich's Coley Bagwell was the toast of the campus.
Bagwell scored the sudden-death goal in the second four-minute overtime stanza to give the Cadets a 9-8 victory over the Spartans.
The Cadets outshot Castleton by a whopping 67-31 margin and yet, because of Dindino, the Spartans had their chances to win.
"He was the story of the game," Norwich coach Neal Anderson said of Dindino.
Dindino stopped screaming line drives, point-blank shots and tough bounces that exploded at his feet. He did it all night and finished with 29 saves.
Dindino, Bagwell and all the players had to yield the spotlight to the Roberts family of St. Albans on this night.
This was the Connor Roberts Memorial Game that is held in honor of men's lacrosse athlete Connor Roberts who passed away after his sophomore season in 2015.
"You would have loved him and you would have hated him (as an opponent) because he was a great player," Anderson told the Castleton team as players from both sides mingled and posed for a photo after the game.
Castleton coach Bo McDougall called the game "a classic."
It was all of that but it did not begin as a contest that would bear any resemblance to a classic as the Cadets were sitting atop a 4-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Mitchell McKay, Christian Masonius and Matt Meehan scored to give the Cadets a 3-0 lead after the opening quarter and then McKay scored again to make it 4-0.
Cam Frankenhoff broke through for the Spartans via Dawson Nalette's assist.
Sean Kimura struck again for the Spartans with Jared Fontaine earning the assist.
But the Cadets had an answer and it was a loud one. Tyler Seidel scored off Chris Smith's assist and McKay rang up another goal off an assist from Masonius. That cushioned the lead to 6-2. It appeared the Cadets might have put a stranglehold on this one.
Until Cam Frankenhoff and Cam Meczywor scored to close the halftime lead to 6-4.
The Cadets held a 15-2 edge in shots during that first half, but Dindino had kept his team within striking distance.
"He was phenomenal. We tried a lot of different things against him," Anderson said.
"He allows our team to play with a lot of confidence," McDougall said.
McDougall said Dindino's teammates still believe they can win even when staring at those four-goal deficits because "of the backstopping he gives them."
The Castleton fans were euphoric when Meczywor's man-advantage goal, assisted by Ian Edgar, pared to lead to one goal early in the third stanza.
Seidel's score off an assist by Meehan, got the Cadets their two-goal cushion back but then came a dramatic strike of late lightning by the Spartans when Kimura beat the clock. His goal came with just 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter, sending the Spartans into the final quarter of regulation play on a wave of euphoria.
Alex Johnston provided some breathing room, scoring for the Cadets and NU goalie Thomas Kelliher made his own stellar save to keep that two-goal edge.
It did not last. Frankenhoff produced his third goal of the night for the Spartans.
Then, with 3:23 to go in regulation time., Meczywor produced the tying goal and the fun was only beginning.
Johnston and Masonius unloaded testing shots on Dindino but the reigning Little East Conference Goalie of the Week, responded the way he had all evening.
That meant sudden death overtime and the first four-minute extra stanza could not yield a winner so four more minutes were put on the clock.
That was enough for Bagwell who netted the game-winner in close 1:08 before the second OT would have expired.
"We had a play and I got the ball near the goal and I knew I had to take it," Bagwell said.
Bagwell is a junior but is playing his first year of college lacrosse.
It did not take him long to make a lasting memory.
It was the third straight victory for the Cadets as they get ready for Saturday's Great Northeast Athletic Conference game at St. Joseph's of Maine.
The Cadets stand at 4-8 and 2-3 in the GNAC.
The Spartans, 0-1 in the LEC, saw their overall record dip to 3-7.
Castleton has only Little East games the rest of the regular season and that stretch begins on Saturday at Salem State.
There was a memorial display in the President's Box at Sabine Field honoring Connor Roberts.
Down on the field, they were playing a rivalry game that Connor would have loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.