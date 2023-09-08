The Rutland football team ran into a motivated Concord squad Friday night. The Crimson Tide had no intentions off adding a second tick in their loss column.
Concord made sure its two-hour trip back to the Granite State would be a positive one, cruising to a 42-0 win over Rutland at Alumni Field.
The Crimson Tide suffered a 27-point loss in Week 1 to New Hampshire heavyweight Londonderry and they wanted to bounce back in a big way. From the opening drive, it was clear they would do just that.
“We were really looking to have a solid week. We had a tough loss against a really good, physical team,” said Concord coach James Corkum. “We wanted to make sure we got back on track and played our brand of football.
“I have a ton of respect for Rutland. We knew we were going to be up against a physical, well-coached football team. We were happy would come out here and get our offense going and get our base stuff going.”
After a Rutland 3-and-out, the Crimson Tide quickly grabbed the lead with a six-play drive that was capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Elia Bahuma.
It was fitting that Bahuma got Concord going because the night belonged to him on offense.
Bahuma had four of Concord’s six touchdowns and racked up 203 yards on the ground.
“There’s nobody in Vermont like him,” said Rutland coach Mike Norman. “He’s a really good football player. Best thing about him is that he just plays hard, gets up and then does it again and again.”
“He did that for us all year last year,” Corkum said. “He’s garnered a reputation everywhere we’re going to play. Everyone knows who he is and what he’s capable of.
“They really defensively game plan around him and he’s still able to make things happen. Evan when he’s not carrying the ball, he’s opening up things for the guys around him because everyone’s so focused on him.”
Bahuma finished off Concord’s second touchdown of the opening quarter on a 12-yard rush. Conner Hughes took one in from 37 yards on the Crimson Tide’s ensuing drive and Bahuma was back at it with a 17-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.
Bahuma set up his touchdown run by hauling in a pass that got Concord into the red zone on the play before.
He put his final touches on the game with an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second half that pushed the game into running time. The Tide’s last score came in the fourth on a 13-yard rush by quarterback Levi Madison.
Concord used a mostly run-based attack throughout its dominant outing. Tide quarterback Colby Nyhan completed just three passing plays in the first half, but all went for chunk yardage, racking up 88 yards.
Rutland quarterback Noah Bruttomesso threw for 107 yards with six different receivers hauling in passes. Ethan Wideawake had 38 yards on the ground to lead RHS with Bruttomesso picking up 30 rushing yards.
Rutland got into the red zone just once in the game, coming on its last drive where Cellan Wood set them up nicely on a punt return, but the home side couldn’t punch it in. They had a good drive going late in the first half where they moved the ball to the Concord 28, but ran out of time to finish it off.
“We didn’t help ourselves. When you play those teams, you know what you’re getting yourselves into,” Norman said. “The whole idea is playing better people is going to make us better in state.”
Concord (1-1) has its home opener on Friday, hosting Salem. Rutland (0-2) has a short week, playing at rival Middlebury on Thursday.
