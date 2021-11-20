CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball is talented but undersized. They will not be undersized come January.
West Rutland's talented 6-foot-1 post player Elizabeth Bailey made the long trip to western New York State as a freshman at SUNY Fredonia. Her plan was to play for coach Sarah Cartmill's Blue Devils.
But when she got to Fredonia, she discovered it was not what she thought it was.
"I just didn't like it. I left there in September," Bailey said.
She was at her new home on Saturday, attending the North-South All-star Football game on the Castleton campus.
She said she had already met with Castleton women's basketball coach Tim Barrett and will join the team for the second semester.
Bailey is not only a big scorer and rebounder but also terrific in the area of interior passing.
Barrett said he had been pleased with the way his smallish squad had held its own in the rebounding department in the early going this season.
Now, the Spartans just might have the capability of doing much more than holding their own under the glass.
Bailey said Cartmill was understanding about her decision and could not have been nicer about it.
Saturday, the Spartans outrebounded Northern Vermont University-Johnson 54-32 in a 80-40 victory in the Granite City Shootout at the Barre Auditorium.
But matching up under the boards against teams when play begins in the Little East Conference is a far different challenge.
Now, the Spartans will be better prepared for that challenge.
