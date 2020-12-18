Competitive swimming is a grueling sport. You swim laps until it hurts and then you swim some more.
But for 2017 Rutland High graduate Bailey Peters the biggest hurt came recently outside of the pool. It was the moment he found out that his senior season with the Southern Connecticut State University swimming and diving team would not be happening.
“I had been thinking that this might happen but it’s still a shock,” Peters said.
COVID has robbed many athletes of their seasons. It took away a sport from Peters that he has been competing in since the age of 3.
A day after being notified he jotted down his feelings: “Well, it hit me today. Yesterday, my season was canceled.
“There’s nothing I can do about it at this point but thank those who have gotten me where I am today.
“I’ve been doing the sport since I was three years old and I don’t know what I would have done without this sport in my life. It has shaped me into what I have become and I wouldn’t change it for the world. “
It was in 2014 when Peters made the move with his family from Cincinnati to Rutland.
He not only adjusted to his new environment, he thrived. He was a key member of the Rutland High football team that won a state championship his junior year and in August of 2017, he became the state champion in four events while competing for the Killington Sharks at the Vermont Swim Championships at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.
His swimming resume landed Peters a scholarship on the Southern Connecticut State swim team.
He has been very successful there, finishing third in the Northeast-10 Conference in the backstroke. He had designs on winning the event this season.
Peters and the Owls also had high hopes as a team.
“We had a good team coming back and were runner-up last year in the Northeast-10. I thought we might have a chance to win it as a team,” Peters said.
All those dreams and goals have been obliterated but Peters knows that in the big picture there are more important things.
“Like our coach said, this will probably not be the hardest thing we ever have to deal with,” Peters said.
The school’s swimming and diving team felt that real-world tragic event this year when the Owls lost 18-year-old teammate Jaylon Nixon in an automobile accident.
Peters said being a safety on that state championship Rutland High football team is a highlight of his athletic career.
“Football was one of my biggest accomplishments. I will never forget that year,” he said.
His senior season he became Rutland’s starting quarterback.
Now, Peters keeps in touch with his SCSU teammates the best he can.
“It’s hard to get together now but we have Zoom hang-outs,” he said.
Peters is not done with his sport yet. He plans to return to Rutland in the summer and continue in his role as an assistant coach for Rutland’s summer swim team.
He will look for some coaching opportunities “with some higher-up aquatic clubs” as he leaves Southern Connecticut armed with a degree in Finance.
Losing your senior season and all the goals that go with it is not easy, but Bailey Peters has a great attitude and has spent his college days positioning himself to succeed.
