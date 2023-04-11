POULTNEY — The Poultney baseball team was having a feeling of déjà vu on Tuesday.
The agent of such a feeling: Andrew Bailey.
Last spring, Bailey pitched a gem to knock out the Blue Devils in the Division IV playoffs and help West Rutland move into the next round. Bailey took the same mound on Tuesday and got the same result, leading the Golden Horde to a 13-1 season-opening win against Poultney in six innings.
Bailey faced just three batters over the minimum, going all six innings. He allowed just two Blue Devil hits and struck out 13, having success with mutiple pitches.
Bailey felt like his fastball was his best pitch. Poultney struggled to catch up to it on Tuesday.
"(Poultney) was just late on the fastball. I was throwing it right down the pipe," Bailey said. "It was working for me. I don't think I shook my coach off one time. I was just following what he said and it worked out for me."
The win was the first of Dave Bartlett's tenure as West Rutland coach. Bartlett took over the head gig from his father of the same name who passed away last year.
Bartlett was impressed with the poise Bailey showed in his opening day outing.
"(Andrew) hit his spots and kept everything down around the knees," Bartlett said. "He didn't let them capitalize. He pitched great."
Poultney's first hit came in the first inning from cleanup batter Riley Scott who hit one up the middle to score Jak Anderson, who walked two batters earlier.
The other hit came in the fourth inning off the bat of Anderson, a ball that found a home in no-man's land in between the second baseman and right fielder.
"We just couldn't put the ball in play," said Blue Devils coach Brian DeBonis. "Andrew went a couple innings under 10 pitches to get us out. We'll get there. We've only been out on the field three or four times."
West Rutland only had four hits of its own, but they were all impactful. Gus Covarrubias drove in Noah Olson in the first inning on a ball that hugged inside the left field foul line.
Quincy Senecal drove in a run in the third on a single and Covarrubias was at it again in a five-run sixth, where he hit one his patented towering blasts for a two-run double.
What was more impressive about West Rutland's work at the plate was its patience. Poultney struggled to find the plate all day and the Golden Horde had no plans to make it easier on them.
"We've worked a lot doing live batting practice," Bailey said. "It really paid off. Our approach today was to take first pitch and if he doesn't throw you a strike take another one."
Poultney used a trio of hurlers with Craig Baptie getting the start, Anderson coming in next and Jayden Mead finishing out the game. The trio combined to walk 15 batters, along with a hit batsman by Mead. Errors behind them did the Devils no favors.
Those struggles to find the plate and defensive miscues allowed Westside to take control. In the third, where the Horde scored three runs, they only had one hit, and in the fifth, where three more runs scored, West Rutland didn't need a hit.
"One error turns into 22 more pitches. We can't burn up that many pitches with a pitch count for varsity boys," DeBonis said.
Baptie is working his way back from an injury and gave Poultney 2 1/3 innings of work. Anderson is playing baseball for the first time as a junior,
Poultney (0-1) is at Division III Green Mountain on Tuesday. West Rutland (1-0) welcomes the Chieftains to town next Thursday.
