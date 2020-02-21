The old saying in basketball is that ‘you can’t teach size’ and St. Johnsbury center Andrew Cowan has it in spades.
The 6-foot-9 senior is a difficult cover for anyone who draws the assignment and he showed that in St. Jay’s 62-44 win against Rutland on Friday night at College of Saint Joseph.
“I heard (Rutland coach) Mike (Wood), who I think is undeniably one of the best coaches in the state, say ‘if (Andrew) puts the ball down on the floor a second time, we have to drop down and help them,” said Hilltoppers coach David Hale.
“(Rutland’s) kids work hard, but you just can’t make up that length. If you step away from him and stop our guard penetration, he also knows how to protect the rim and we know how to get it to him.”
Cowan scored 19 points, nine coming in the third quarter. He had 16 rebounds, four blocks and multiple steals to go with it as well.
St. Jay is one of the most battle-tested teams in the state. Their guys all have big game experience and it shows in how they play.
The Hilltoppers’ attack is one predicated on balance. If a team takes one thing away, they can hit you with another just as fast.
When St. Jay wasn’t feeding the ball into the post, it was knocking down jumper after jumper.
Nobody exemplified that more than senior Dylon Bunnell, who couldn’t miss from long range. Bunnell led the Hilltoppers with 21 points.
With a two-point lead after one quarter, Bunnell took the game into his own hands with this 3-point shot, hitting four in the quarter to to put the Hilltoppers up 11 at the half.
“They just come at you in different ways,” said Rutland coach Mike Wood. “I always say that if you can be that balanced in terms of scoring inside and out, you’re going to be tough to beat. It’s like picking your poison.”
St. Jay extended its lead to 16 after three and led by as much as 26 in the fourth. Rutland’s bench played well and went on an 11-0 run late in the quarter, but it didn’t chance the outcome.
The Raiders looked their best in the game’s opening minutes. Rutland hit shots with consistency, secured offensive rebounds and pressured the Hilltoppers defensively.
Spurred on by eight points from Malik Hendrickson, the Raiders jumped out to an 11-4 lead with two minutes remaining in the first.
Hale got animated with his team to execute their game plan and called a timeout to quell the run.
“We had two things that we prepared not to do,” Hale said. “We were playing a bunch of 1-on-1 and we left their shooters with two much air space. When we can get starts to our offense off the defensive boards, that’s when we’re at our best.”
St. Jay responded with a 9-0 run to end the quarter and never gave up the lead again.
“St. Jay is really good. They shot the ball really well and they make it difficult to score inside,” Wood said. “They’ll be tough to handle for anyone who plays them come postseason.”
Hendrickson and Evan Pockette led Rutland with 11 points. Eli Pockette had nine points, all in the third quarter.
St. Jay ends the regular season 15-5 and is locked into a top-four seed in Division I.
Rutland dropped to 9-11. The Raiders are locked into the No. 8 vs No. 9 seed game, where they will face Burlington.
Boys basketball pairings are officially announced on Monday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.