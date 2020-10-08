NORTH CLARENDON — It’s not often a defender or a goalkeeper gets the glory.
While the offensive players look to pad the scorebook, they go about their job quietly, knowing most of the time, a big clearance or a quality save is how they’ll find their name being talked about.
In Thursday’s 10-0 win for the Fair Haven girls soccer team against Mill River, a pair of defensive seniors had their chance to shine.
Goalkeeper Emma Ezzo and sweeper Courtney Brewster, both stalwarts in their time wearing the navy blue and white, scored their first varsity goals. Junior Aunikka Brannock and sophomore Holly Gannon joined them in that distinction.
“We tried to move some things around a little bit,” said Slaters coach Ian Akin. “It’s always a balance between respecting the game and honoring your opponent. I thought our girls were classy today and his kids worked hard from start to finish.
“Six years ago, we lost here 10-0, so I know what that feels like.”
Eight different girls got in on the scoring act, as Lily Briggs (2 goals), Megan Ezzo (2), Ryleigh Coloutti (1) and Emma Briggs (1) joined the first-time scorers.
Sophomore midfielder Brittney Love dished out assists on six of those goals.
“It goes to show how unselfish she is,” Akin said.
The Slaters were playing great balls all day long, getting in space and taking advantage of their chances.
“It’s always a work in progress. We try to play a possession game,” Akin said. “Today, it came together. Hopefully that holds up as we build to the end of the season.”
Fair Haven opened up the scoring with 35 minutes to play in the first half. Freshman Lily Briggs sent a floating ball over Mill River keeper Malori Carlson’s left shoulder and into the net.
Love notched one of her assists soon after with a perfect through ball that found Emma Briggs in space. Briggs got ahead of the defense and netted the game’s second goal. Not long after, Megan Ezzo increased the lead.
A penalty in the box resulted in a Fair Haven penalty kick, 12 minutes before the half. Akin called on his keeper, Emma Ezzo, to take the chance and she notched the tally.
Akin tried girls in different positions later in the half and that gave Brewster a chance to make some runs at goal. Brewster’s first shot on goal was handled, but she got a chance with 4:49 on the clock that she finished.
Heading into the half up 5-0, the Slaters were just as strong out of the break.
A nice cutback resulted in Lily Briggs’ second goal, before Coloutti, Megan Ezzo, Brannock and Gannon finished off the scoring.
Despite giving up 10 goals, Carlson was stout in goal for the Minutemen making 19 saves.
Megan Ezzo’s second goal of the day was a microcosm of the effort Carlson puts in on a daily basis. The Slaters had a great opportunity to score, but Carlson came out of goal and thwarted a pair of chances for Fair Haven, before Ezzo finally found the back of the net.
“Malori is an outstanding goalkeeper,” Akin said.
“If we didn’t have her in the goal, 9-0 games could be 29-0,” said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig. “The kid is seeing more shots in one game than (Emma) Ezzo is seeing in an entire season.”
Even with the high goal amount, Minutemen defender Lyla Tarbell didn’t make it easy on the Slater attackers.
“Lyla is a senior with three freshman around her and she’s an incredible captain for us, on top of being one the best defenders in the SVL B (division),” Bendig said. “She’s a great role model for the kids. Her motor runs constantly.”
Fair Haven is 4-0 and hosts its Senior Night Friday against Otter Valley.
Mill River is 1-4 and is at Poultney on Saturday.
“I know (Shawn) is short on numbers,” Akin said. “He’s got some younger players and they’re going to have a really solid program really soon.”
