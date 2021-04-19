Six hundred and eighty five days. That’s the amount of time between the Rutland girls lacrosse team’s 2019 Division I semifinals loss to undefeated South Burlington and the Ravens’ 2021 season opener against BFA-St. Albans on Monday.
Rutland made sure there was no question who the superior team was in its return to competition, besting the Comets 18-7 on Alumni Field.
It took a few minutes for the Ravens to lock in, but once they did, they didn’t look back.
The teams traded goals in the opening minutes. Adelaide Hughes put BFA ahead with 23:11 in the first half, but Alexis Patterson answered for Rutland less than a minute later. Hughes scored again with 20:41 in the half, but Kathryn Moore tied the game again just 14 seconds later off an assist from Jenna Sunderland.
Loghan Hughes gave the Comets a lead less than three minutes later, but that was the last time BFA was on top.
“We haven’t had any scrimmages, so it took time,” said Rutland coach Matt Zmurko of the opening minutes. “We had to let it matriculate. I think it was the nerves too.”
Those nerves were left in the rear view mirror the rest of the way.
Kendra Sabotka scored on an assist from Makieya Hendrickson and a long run down field by Hendrickson, resulted in another goal, giving the Ravens a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Goals from Loretta Cooley and Patterson and a free shot tally from Sabotka extended the run to five goals, before Loghan Hughes scored for BFA.
Rutland did a great job of clogging up the offensive lanes and giving Comet attackers little room to breathe as the half went on.
The Ravens dominated much of the second half. They started with a bang when Hendrickson scored on an assist from Cooley just 11 seconds into the resumption of play.
Nice set ups like Cooley’s became commonplace throughout the second half. Karsyn Bellomo had a pair of really nice passes to set up goals from Moore and Hendrickson. Six of Rutland’s 10 second half goals came off of an assist.
The Ravens were sharing the ball and keeping BFA off guard. The Comets had no answer for the attack.
“I love watching the ball movement,” Zmurko said. “It gets everybody involved and the girls do a really good job.”
The Rutland defense remained stout throughout the second half. The Ravens held BFA to just seven shots in the last 25 minutes, with the majority of those coming in the late minutes.
Of BFA’s two goals in the second half, only their final goal, coming from Loghan Hughes, occurred during the run of play.
Rutland goalie Olivia Calvin wasn’t tested very often, but she was strong, making six saves. BFA goalie Ayla Shea made nine stops.
Sabotka led Rutland with six goals, followed by Hendrickson with five. Patterson and Moore both scored twice.
Sunderland, Hendrickson and Bellomo all had two assists.
As good as the Ravens looked in Monday’s game, Zmurko is still using these early games to see what he has. Having not played a game in almost two years lots of girls are battling for time, and if Monday was any indication, they’re making the most of it.
“You’re evaluating 30 girls,” Zmurko said. “We have really good athletes throughout the school and you’re just trying to get them to use their athletic skills.”
Rutland (1-0) hosts Mount Anthony on Friday.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
