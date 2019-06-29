CASTLETON — The North had the pitching, the hitting, the fielding and the momentum. The South had spunk and a never-say-die attitude.
But the North proved to be the better team, grabbing the advantage with a four-run third inning then holding off the late charge of the South to achieve a three-game sweep of the 33rd Annual North-South Softball Classic by posting an 8-4 victory in Saturday’s finale.
This nine-inning affair that featured graduated seniors from 22 different Vermont schools, was actually two games in one.
Fresh from sweeping Friday’s doubleheader, the North ruled early on, grabbing the lead right off, with a single run in the first inning and then answering a South run scored in the top of the third with a four-run rally that included the game-winning score.
But the South came alive late by scoring a single run in the seventh and drew to within one run (5-4) with a two-run outburst in the eighth.
The South’s uprising perked up their team as players chanted in the dugout. But alas, North head coach Jay Hartman pushed the right buttons by re-entering many of his starters and ultimately North bats padded the lead by scoring three more in the ninth, while the third North pitcher, Riley Canty, closed out the victory by retiring the South 1-2-3 in the ninth.
“We tried to keep the game simple and this weekend we did a really good job of that,” Hartman said. “As long as you keep score the goal is to win. Obviously (South coach) Kelly (Trayah) did a good job and that’s a special group (South) over there. Our girls came as individuals and left as teammates.”
North pitchers Emelia Palmer and Sarah Harvey of Missisquoi and Canty combined to strike out 10, issued no walks and scattered eight hits.
Meanwhile, North hitters took some big swings against the South mound troika of Springfield’s Hannah Crosby, Brattleboro’ Hailey Derosia and Skylar Bird of Rutland. But the biggest masher in the power-packed North lineup was Lyndon’s Ariel Switser, who banged out three hits, including a double, drove in one and scored one.
“I had a really good weekend, hit well and really wanted to have fun and show what I could do,” said Switser, who is headed to New Hampshire Institute of Technology to play softball and study business. “This is a great group of girls, who come together Thursday from 12 different schools and we have a lot of talent. They can really hit the ball; it was so much fun.”
The North capitalized and caught some breaks. In the pivotal three-run third, they took advantage of a base on balls, a pair of South errors and made the best of their three hits. The luck entered as one hit ricochet off the foot of pitcher Derosia, while another dropped between the shortstop and third baseman.
But once the South got by that inning, their pitchers buckled down and retired 12 of the next 13 batters, with Switser’s rope double to the gap the exception and one of the hardest hits of the day.
As South pitchers held down the North batters, they tried to muster some offense.
The South came up with a run in the seventh on a lead single by Mount Anthony’s Cat Worthington, an infield single by McKenna Ludden of Mill River and a rare fielding error. But Canty worked out of bases-loaded trouble by fanning one and then inducing two infield fly balls.
The South came back again in the eighth with Fair Haven’s Cassie Lanfear reaching on catcher’s interference, a double off the wall by Abby LaRock of Middlebury and a two-out, two-run single by Sam Rathbun of Mount Abe. Canty wriggled off the hook by striking out her second batter to kill the rally.
South batters collected eight hits by eight different players, while Switser led the nine-hit North attack with three hits.
“The girls were having fun that was the key thing and they (North) had some good players over there,” Otter Valley coach Trayah said. “They put the bat on the ball and you can’t make errors because they make you pay for it. The girls were having fun and they didn’t get down; sure you’re here to win but really here to have fun. “
