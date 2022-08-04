CASTLETON — The talk is over. The game is just about upon us. It is Vermont's Wishbone attack against New Hampshire's Wing T.
It could be a quick game with the ball in the air less than a Woody Hayes' "Three Yards and a Cloud of Dust" offense.
But who knows? It's more certain that there will be plenty of joy after the game. But will it be in the Green Mountains or the White Mountains?
Essex's Ben Serrantonio will be the first quarterback to pull the trigger on Vermont's Wishbone but Bellows Falls' Jon Terry will also get his snaps.
Terry ran the Power I at Bellows Falls and since that offense is like a cousin to the Wishbone, Terry is comfortable in running the attack.
"It is pretty similar. I was under center 90% of the time," Terry said. That's also the case with the Wishbone.
Serrantonio operated the Spread at Essex so he is coming from something far different.
"It is a big adjustment," said Serrantonio who at least ran some Wishbone in youth football.
Terry said the offensive unit has gained confidence throughout the week at the camp that began on Sunday at Castleton University.
"We have been in the classroom and watched film. Now, it is just touching things up and making sure everyone knows their assignments," said the Bellows Falls quarterback.
Serrantonio said he has become comfortable enough with the offense that he can make checks at the line of scrimmage.
Londonderry's Aidan Washington will get the start at QB for New Hampshire. He will be backed up by Fall Mountain's Lucas Gay who will also see a lot of action on defense as the middle linebacker, a position he also played with the Wildcats.
"It's almost the complete opposite. It's 180 degrees," said Washington comparing New Hampshire's Wing T with the Spread he operated while playing for the Lancers.
He said the routes are similar except for the terminology.
New Hampshire head coach Chris Childs has his son CJ Childs, Justin Decarlo and Davio Cameron on the squad from his own Lebanon team.
Washington said they have been a big help in facilitating his transition to a new offense.
"If I do something wrong, they will correct me on the spot before I get yelled at," Washington said.
"I have learned a few things from him (Washington)," Gay said. "Offense is a bigger switch for me than the defense."
"We are at the state where everything is in and now it is a matter of fine tuning," coach Childs said.
He said Washington and Gay are different personalities.
"Aidan is calm and gets everyone else to relax. Lucas is hard-nosed and wants to run with the ball. They are two different types, for sure," the New Hampshire coach said.
Childs has a good feel for what Vermont will attempt to do offensively.
"They are going to run the football out of the Bone and try to chew up 8 to 10 minutes at a time," Childs said. "The score could be 7-6."
Sleeman believes both teams will emphasize the run game but that the game plan heading into the game is less important than the way teams adapt to what transpires.
"It is not about your game plan as much as it is to how you make adjustments once the game starts." Sleeman said. "I think we have given them enough to be able to make those adjustments.
"I think it is going to be a close game and we have a good group of athletes."
Turnovers can often turn the tide in a close game and Childs believes New Hampshire has players on the defensive unit who can create turnovers.
"I like to call them ballhawks. They like to strip the ball. We have some kids like that," he said.
One of those is Kevin Kolodziej, a 6-foo5-5, 250-pound tight end and defensive end.
"He is just an animal," Childs said.
"Our players come from all different systems — the Spread, the Bone, the Wing T. I think the kids like running something a little different and they like the challenge of learning something new," Sleeman said. "They have embraced it."
Sleeman's Division III BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille team plays mainly Saturday afternoon games. He used Friday nights to go and watch Division II players because he knew that he would be coaching the Shrine team during the fall.
He got to eyeball some special athletes including Rutland's Slade Postemski who will be at wide receiver.
"Slade is obviously a great athlete," Sleeman said.
The linebacker unit is a piece of this team that Sleeman is bullish on.
"I think it is the best group of linebackers I have seen in the Shrine Game, said Sleeman of Essex's Kam Cyr, CVU's Ryan Canty, Lyndon's Trevor Lussier, Essex's Walker Root, Rutland's Jack Coughlin and Windsor's Austin Gauld.
"It is a deep group and very physical."
Sleeman also likes the front of his defense with guys like Spaulding's Colton Perkins, Lyndon's Victor Richardy, Mount Anthony's Hayden Gaudette and Windsor's Dalton Clifford.
"I think those guys are going to allow our linebackers to have a big day running to the ball," Sleeman said.
Serrantonio's s starting backfield will be Windsor's Ben Gilbert at fullback and Bellows Falls' Jed Lober and Ollie Orvis as the halfbacks. Postemski gets the start as the wide receiver.
The starting offensive line lines up with U-32's Charles Haynes at center, Bellows Falls' Patrick Barbour at left guard, Essex's Sebastian Coppola at left tackle, Hartford's Devon Sinclair at right guard and Hartford's Harrison Gaudet at left tackle.
BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille's Ryan Goodman, who did not play tackle football until his senior year, gets the start at tight end and when the Vermonters go to a double tight end alignment, Essex's Walker Root will be on the field.
Postemski will handle the punting and is also expected to be a centerpiece of the special teams unit. Jeb Monier will kick the PATs.
