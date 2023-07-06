BARRE — Move over J.F. Martin and Edward A. Johnston. It's time to make room for Bryson Richards.
Martin won the 1926 Vermont Amateur men's golf championship on his home course of the Country Club of Barre and Johnston did the same 25 years later in 1951.
You can add Richards to that list of elite Barre golfers to win the big one at home. Richards earned his second Vermont Amateur crown in three years, winning the 72-hole, three-day tournament by five strokes on Thursday at the Country Club of Barre.
Richards finished up with at 9-under, beating out Burlington Country Club's Michael Walsh. who finished second at 4-under.
Richards claimed the title in 2021 at Williston Golf Club and was the runner-up to Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson last year, but this one meant a bit more, given where it took place.
"2021 was a special one to get the first one, but this is my home and this is where I've been forever," Richards said. "This was the one I really, really wanted and I love the outcome."
Richards came into the fourth and final round sporting a three-stroke lead, but Walsh and Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux started to chip away.
Walsh birdied the 12th hole, which was the third hole of competition for the lead group after going off on Hole 10, and two holes later, Richards bogeyed to cut the deficit to a stroke.
At the same time, Giroux was making his move up the leaderboard. The North Country graduate had a run of three straight birdies from 15 to 17.
"We all grew up playing with together. I knew they were going to give a battle. They're both phenomenal players," Richards said. "At the start of the day, there was seven or eight guys that were in it. Good golf was going to rewarded."
Richards flashed some of that good golf on the 18th hole, leading into the back nine. Locked in a tie atop the leaderboard, he hit the shot of the day.
After a short approach shot on the par-4 hole, he made up for it with a beauty of a chip from ahead of the green that found the bottom of the pin for a birdie.
It gave Richards a lead he had no plans to give up the rest of the way.
"It was sloppy early. That chip-in really sparked something and got the adrenaline going," Richards said.
Richards started to put some distance between himself and the field on the back nine.
He had a crucial par on the the second hole, while Walsh bogeyed and Richards really hit his stride from there.
The University of Rhode Island standout birdied the third, fourth and fifth holes to extend his lead. The tides really turned in his favor on that birdie on four because Walsh and Giroux both carded a double bogey.
"Any tournament like this, when it's tight, pars are good but birdies tend to be the separator," Richards said. "It helps being so comfortable here. I knew that if I could make a few birdies on the back nine, I could pull away with this."
"Bryson played really steady," said Rutland Country Club's Max Major, who finished in a tie for third at 1-under, along with Giroux. "He was solid from tee to green since 9 o'clock this morning."
Major was in a great spot going into the final day, coming off his tying of the Barre course record in the second round on Wednesday. Things were setting up nicely during the third round Thursday morning, where he had five birdies, but a pair of bogeys on 16 and 17 kept him from really finishing on a high.
Major sprinkled in a pair of birdies on 8 and 16 in the fourth round, but never could make the move toward the lead pack.
Major has been knocking on the door of the Am crown for years with many top-five finishes, but the title has found a way to elude him.
"The last 20 holes, it felt like nothing went my way and I couldn't really turn the tables," Major said. "I've been looking for it for years now. Soon enough, I'll get this done. I have plenty of experience being there on Thursday."
Last year's Mid-Amateur champion Taylor Bellemare, of Ekwanok Country Club, and Lakeside Golf Club's Cody Semmelrock were tied for fifth at even-par.
Two-time Amateur champion Evan Russell, of Vermont National, was seventh at 3-over, while Barre's Eric Lajeunesse and Troy Evans were eighth and ninth at 4-over and 8-over respectively.
The top 10 was rounded out by a three-way tie between Rutland Country Club's Garren Poirier, the 2020 Amateur champion, Ralph Myhre Country Club's Lucas Politano, the defending Division II medalist from Otter Valley, and Vermont National's Troy Goliber, at 9-over.
Richards will be competing in the New England Amateur at The Woodlands Club in Maine from July 18-20 and hopes to earn a spot in the U.S. Amateur.
Course Superintendent Bill Evans marveled about the hard work that Richards has put in to become the player he is today.
He said the day after Richards won the 2021 Amateur he was back on the Barre course weed-whacking.
Whether it's a weed-whacker or a putter, Richards is always willing to put in the work.
It's that kind of effort that has made him a two-time Vermont Amateur champion.