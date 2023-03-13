WEST RUTLAND — Dave Bartlett graduated from West Rutland High School in 2012. He never played on a state championship baseball team for the Golden Horde and that puts him in a very big club.
The Golden Horde, you see, has not won a state title on the diamond since 1981 when they defeated Proctor 1-0 in the state championship game.
The program has endured some lean seasons including several years where it did not field a team.
Bartlett takes over the program this season and hopes to breathe some fire into it, someday bringing back the glory of 1981.
Bartlett takes over for his father David "Bowser" Bartlett who died on July 31, 2022 at the age of 61.
Baseball was a bond between father and son. They would watch a lot of baseball together, rooting for the New York teams.
The father had the son pitch batting practice last season. The father had a passion for the game and young Dave caught it.
Now, he will attempt to finish the rebuilding job his father started. That project began on Monday when West Rutland's pitchers and catchers reported for the first formal practice as allowed by the Vermont Principals' Association.
The full team begins practices on Monday, March 20.
There was a signal last season that Bowser had the Horde on the road back. They won a playoff game at Poultney with Andrew Bailey overpowering the Blue Devils.
Bailey struck out 10 batters in the game that was abbreviated to five innings by the 15-run rule, a 15-0 victory. It was a one-hit gem for Bailey in which he never allowed a ball out of the infield.
Bailey returns along with almost everyone else from that team that endured a 1-15 regular season before upsetting the Blue Devils.
"Most of these players have been with us for two years now and they have grown into the game," Bartlett said at Monday's practice.
He said that after his father's death, it was an easy decision to throw his hat in the ring for the job.
"Right away, I applied for it," he said.
Bartlett said there are no scrimmages lined up yet.
"If we can get one, I'd like to do it," he said.
The opener is April 11 at Poultney, the scene of the Horde's playoff win last season. Then, there are road games with Rivendell on April 13 and Danville on April 15 before the first home game against Green Mountain on April 20.
Bill Coolidge, a 1964 Leland & Gray graduate, will be assisting Bartlett.
That win in Poultney was Westside's first baseball playoff victory since 2015 when the Golden Horde defeated Rochester.
It was a signpost that sparks hope on a long road back as the Horde seeks relevance in the sport again.
The journey began on Monday in the school's cafeteria as the pitchers began to stretch out their arms.
NOTES: "Bowser" Bartlett was a beloved figure in West Rutland and there was a golf tournament played in his honor last August called The Bowser at Milestone Golf Course in Hampton, New York hosted by course owners Ali and Brad Mitchell. ... Bowser was a 1979 West Rutland graduate. ... Tuesday, May 9 will be a homecoming of sorts for Coolidge when the Horde travels to Leland & Gray.
