Chris and Riley Barton certainly left their print on the Leland & Gray boys soccer program.
Chris coached the Rebels for 25 years and his son Riley, who just graduated, was the program’s all-time leading scorer with 70 goals, breaking Ben Shulga’s mark of 56.
Coach Barton’s Rebels made it to three state championship games and won it all in 2010 when the Rebels defeated BFA-Fairfax 2-1 in the title match.
This fall will be different for Barton. It will likely hit the hardest when it comes time for that first practice in the August heat and he won’t be going to it for the first time in a quarter of a century.
Riley is off to Nichols College but won’t be playing soccer for the Bison. He has fallen in love with golf and will be playing on the club golf team.
Barton went to Castleton but switched to Vermont Tech, thinking he might want to be an engineer.
He returned to Castleton, earned his Masters and landed at Leland & Gray in 1996.
When the Rebels met Fairfax in that 2010 state championship game, the site for the title game was supposed to be at Vergennes but the field was flooded.
The game was moved under the lights at Castleton’s gorgeous new facility, bringing Barton back to his alma mater.
“It was a beautiful facility and we played a great game,” Barton said.
Barton played his high school soccer at Proctor, three years under Kixie Austin and the final season under Kirk Abrahamson.
He took a great deal from them that he applied to his own coaching.
“Both of those coaches really stressed passing and spreading the field, using your speed and skill,” Barton said. “It was about breaking down the defense.
“They were both great coaches. They were very competitive and wanted to win.”
Barton coached three players at Leland & Gray who were selected to play against New Hampshire in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup: Owen McDonald, Kyle Kelleher and Riley who will play in that game at Hanover High School on July 17.
Barton did not want to relinquish the reins unless a good replacement was available and he is elated that the Rebels will have Bartlett Holmes on the sidelines this fall.
“He has been coaching varsity soccer in Wisconsin. He kind of took a program up from nothing and made it competitive,” Barton said.
It was in 2018 that Bartlett’s Wisconsin Heights-Barneveld varsity girls soccer team made the program’s first trip to the state tournament and was upended 1-0 in the semifinal game.
Now, he will try to add luster to the great L&G tradition established by Barton.
“I was fortunate to be able to coach a lot of great kids and I still have relationships with a lot of them,” Barton said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
