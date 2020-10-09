NORTH CLARENDON — Leland & Gray midfielder Riley Barton is a game-changer with the ball on his foot.
Whether it’s a controlled past or a speedy run, it’s rare you’ll see Barton making the wrong play.
Barton was the key cog in the Rebels’ boys soccer team’s 5-2 win against Mill River Friday afternoon.
The midfielder owned the first half scoring all four of Leland & Gray’s goals before the break.
“(Riley) is really quick on the ball, but this year, seeing him in the middle of the field, him and (Matt Emerson) work really well together,” said Mill River coach Peter Roach. “(Riley) distributed it a lot, but they got it back to him and got some of the goals.”
Rebels coach Chris Barton also touched upon the connection between Emerson and Riley Barton.
“(Riley’s) a four year starter and him and Matt Emerson work off each other,” coach Barton said. “They create a lot of good opportunities for each other. Today, he has the opportunity to get some nice through passes and he finished well.”
The early portion of Thursday’s game saw both teams shot out of a cannon. Riley Barton started the scoring by slithering through the defense and putting a shot on goal with 37:40 left in the half. Mill River goalkeeper Ty Dickerson got his gloves on it, but it trickled into the net.
The Minutemen didn’t wait long to respond, as junior Ryan Jones leveled the score two minutes later.
Barton netted his second goal with 28:53 to play, but once again Mill River didn’t wait long pull even.
The Rebels were called for a penalty in the box, giving Minutemen captain Tyler Corey a penalty kick, which he executed.
“The first 20 minutes, we got a little frantic and they were running at us,” coach Barton said. “We started to calm down and figure some things out and got some players behind the ball.”
Barton got loose five minutes later to complete the hat trick and netted his final goal late in the half.
The second half produced just one goal. Barton was fouled outside the box resulting in a direct kick. Emerson stepped up and put the ball in the net to pad the Rebels’ lead.
Leland & Gray outshot Mill River 30-17 and was constantly putting pressure on the Minutemen backs with their speed and creativity.
“We created an incredible amount of great scoring opportunities because of our passing game,” coach Barton said. “We have some talented kids up top.”
Dickerson had nine saves for Mill River, before Dominick Phillips came in and made a pair of saves, allowing Dickerson’s fresh legs to make an difference others places on the field.
Roach was more than happy with the effort of his squad. Mill River normally goes 13 guys deep, meaning the team typically has two subs, but in Friday’s game, the Minutemen were down a guy. With just one sub to call upon at a time, Roach was sure to rotate guys in and out for the sake of fitness.
Even with low roster numbers, the Minutemen have been a force throughout the first half of their season. Friday’s loss dropped them to 4-2 and Roach has really liked the effort his guys give each game.
“We just have to control what we can control,” Roach said. “We work hard for each other. Our mantra this year has been, ‘we get to play soccer.’ Other people aren’t getting the chance to play sports, close to what they expected to play.
“I tell them every day to fight. Twelve guys at a varsity level is not easy.”
Mill River is at West Rutland on Monday at 4 p.m.
