WEST RUTLAND — There was a parade for the West Rutland softball team that began out on the old Route 4 after the Golden Horde toppled Blue Mountain with a rousing comeback in the Division IV state championship game at Castleton University.
That was in 2019 and now the Golden Horde will try to defend their title with Elizabeth Bailey, the winning pitcher against Blue Mountain, back in the circle.
That’s not the biggest news in town. Baseball is back after a hiatus.
Dave Bartlett and Mark Trepanier are co-coaches for the rebirth of Westside baseball.
There has been glory on the Westside baseball diamond. The program has won three state crowns but the last came in 1981 when West Rutland defeated Proctor 1-0 in the championship game.
They would like to get back to winning baseball someday but the most important step has been taken. Baseball is back at West Rutland.
The field needs some work.
“It hasn’t been played on in a long time,” Athletic Director Joe Harrington said.
The team also figures to be a work in progress.
“We have enough for a team. Some of that is utilizing eighth graders. I am just happy that we have a team,” Harrington said.
Bartlett and Trepanier know what they are working with. They are familiar with most of the players.
“They have coached baseball in West Rutland at various levels for a long time,” Harrington said.
BASEBALL‘It has been a long time since I have played baseball for a school. I joined Babe Ruth in Fair Haven last summer for a few games but that’s it, really,” said sophomore Caden Reid.
Others, like Reid, have been starved for baseball in West Rutland. The last year the high school fielded a team was 2016.
Bartlett and Trepanier are working with a small roster filled out by five eighth graders but the good news is that they believe they have a wealth of pitching.
“We have four good starters,” Bartlett said, naming Reid, Tim Blanchard, Noah Olson and Andrew Bailey as those who will be in the starting rotation.
Clayton Kassop could also see some innings on the mound.
“They can all throw,” Bartlett said.
Jaden Shaw is a catcher and Reid can also go behind the plate.
Bartlett, who was an assistant coach to Mickey Caliguri at Westside for many years, loves the infield, calling it the strength of the team.
“The infield is real strong. They haven’t been throwing the ball away which is unusual in the first weeks,” Bartlett said.
Blanchard, a senior and a three-sport standout, will be at first base.
Bailey, one of the eighth graders, or Mason Galante, will be at second with Reid, Bailey or Olson as possibilities at shortstop.
Gus Covarrubias will man third base.
The outfield is less certain but the fleet Garrett Owens is the likely candidate to anchor it in center field.
“He is pretty quick,” Bartlett said.
Galante will see time in left or right field.
Rounding out the roster are sophomore Dominic Ellison, eighth graders Cayman Pratt, Charlie Duncan and Max Kenyon and sophomore Cody Martindale.
That first game played by a West Rutland baseball team since 2016 will take place on April 23 when Blue Mountain makes the long trip to town from Wells River.
Win or lose, it will be a great day for West Rutland. Baseball’s back in town.
SOFTBALLElizabeth Bailey and Kiana Grabowski were both pitchers from that championship team. They return.
When Bailey is pitching, Grabowski will likely be at shortstop. When Grabowski is in the circle, Bailey will be at first base.
That is where the certainty ends. Coach Laurie Serrani is still sorting things out as the Golden Horde prepares for Saturday’s season opener at home against Otter Valley.
“We could have used that extra week of practice we usually have” Serrani. “There is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
“Elizabeth and Kiana work hard and will we rely on them a lot.”
The team is young. The roster of 13 includes three eighth graders.
Bailey, Grabowksi and Emily McLaren are the seniors.
Emma Sevigny is a sophomore and freshmen include Ruth Petit, Gabby Griffith, Olivia Cyr, Emily Trepanier, Samara Raiche and Erica Brierre.
The eighth graders are Kennah Wright-Chapman, Aubrey Beaulieu and Peyton Guay.
Most do not have positions that are definite.
“There is a lot to be decided,” Serrani said.
Guay is a talented athlete who has already turned heads in soccer, where she was the Horde’s leading scorer, and in basketball. She will be vying for the catcher along with McLaren and Raiche.
“We are still dabbling at that position. I really don’t know,” Serrani said.
This team is much different than the one that claimed the title in 2019 but some of the main pieces from that club are still in place.
The Horde will soon find out plenty about themselves with the Otter Valley in town this weekend.
“I think our schedule looks pretty darn tough,” Serrani said.
