It's officially spring. The temperatures are starting to creep up and thoughts of those warmer days bring excitement for what's ahead.
Baseball teams across the state got a head start on those spring vibes last week when they began pitchers and catchers practices and they've only built on that this week with full team workouts underway.
For many that preparation is contained to the gym right now, but it won't be long until the smell of grass permeates the air and sound of bat hitting ball will ring loud.
Here's a sampling of some fun baseball matchups that caught my eye in our area for this upcoming high school baseball season.
Otter Valley at BF, 4/8
Otter Valley will be tested right off the bat with this game against Bellows Falls. The Terriers are coming off a very good season in 2022 and are always a competitive club under coach Bob Lockerby.
The Otters figure to be a really good club themselves this season with the likes of Jordan Beayon and Caleb Whitney leading the charge, making this a really fun opener for OV.
Westside at Poultney, 4/11
West Rutland won just two games last season, but one came with the pressure at its highest in the playoffs, a 15-0 win against rival Poultney.
Andrew Bailey tossed an absolute gem on that afternoon, giving Westside fans a glimpse of what the future may hold.
With a new coach in Dave Bartlett, son of the late Westside coach of the same name, and a lot of returning talent, the Golden Horde hope there is more winning on the menu.
The Blue Devils are a club trying to take another step forward in the second year of Brian DeBonis being at the helm. Westside and Poultney know each other well and recent history makes for an interesting matchup.
Fair Haven at OV, 4/22
If there is one sport where these two rival schools are typically the most evenly-matched, it's baseball.
The familiarity and similar level of talent has created many close matchups, so it wouldn't be shocking if another one comes to fruition here. Many of these athletes also go up against each other in American Legion ball.
An interesting tidbit about this game is that the two teams play just three days later in Fair Haven.
BBA at Rutland, 4/25
The last time Burr and Burton made the trip to Rutland's Giorgetti Field, it was RHS getting a rare win over their rivals.
Rutland certainly hopes to so the same in this early-season contest. There is a lot of quality talent returning for RHS, so expectations of a jump in wins has to be present.
BBA was one of the best in the state last year and figures to be the same this year with the likes of Trevor Greene and Max Brownlee leading the charge. The Bulldogs may have revenge on the mind in this one.
Rivendell at MSJ, 4/25
A lot of Mount St. Joseph's players remember how it felt last year to get knocked out of the playoffs.
MSJ led through three innings against Rivendell in the Division IV quarterfinals, but couldn't hold on in an offensive slugfest.
The Mounties won't have to wait long for another shot at the Raptors. Rivendell comes to St. Peter's Field for MSJ's second game of the year.
Springfield at GM, 5/4
Green Mountain won both of the games between these rivals last season, but Springfield has to be coming into this season with more confidence after one of the Cosmos' most successful seasons in recent memory.
Springfield brings back a pretty nice core that could help build on that success and keep the Cosmos in the contender category.
The Chieftains have become a consistent contender themselves, so they figure to be in the thick of things again.
MRU at Westside, 5/6
The two games between these clubs were complete opposites last year.
The Golden Horde slugged their way to a 28-14 win in the first game and the Minutemen won a pitchers' duel in the second matchup.
Will we find ourselves somewhere in the middle this time around? Both teams will have established their standard of play by this point in the season under new coaches.
Hartford at FHU, 5/8
Fair Haven will know where it might shake out among the rest of Division II by this point in the season and this will be a nice midseason test against a Hartford team that has a strong baseball culture year in and year out.
Similar to the matchup with OV, a lot of these kids have had close battles in Legion ball, so there is a lot of familiarity between these squads.
Arlington at Proctor, 5/8
Arlington didn't lose often last spring, en route to a D-IV semifinals appearance, but one of the times the Eagles did fall came against Proctor.
The Phantoms did so in walk-off fashion with a lot of their younger players stepping up.
A lot of those Proctor players are back this year and hoping to take a step forward. With a solid mix of experience and youth, the Phantoms could make a jump in D-IV.
Rutland at Bratt, 5/18
Brattleboro has been to the last two Division I state championship games, losing both times, so this Colonels team is consistently one of the best the state has to offer.
These rivals met just once last year with their matchup in Rutland washed away by rain. In their game at Brattleboro, Rutland won a pitchers' duel 4-1.
Rutland would love to do it again in this late-season contest.
